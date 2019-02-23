By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1001 Carpet Fresh Pet Thai 300Ml

4.5(157)Write a review
1001 Carpet Fresh Pet Thai 300Ml
£ 2.50
£8.34/litre

Product Description

  • Carpet Fresh Pet Thai Orchid Fragrance
  • Find us on Facebook
  • 1001 Carpet Fresh is a carpet, rug and upholstery freshener that eliminates pet odours leaving your room smelling naturally fresh and clean without the need to vacuum. The quick drying foam works into fabrics to eliminate everyday odours, without leaving any mess.
  • Why not try:
  • Fresh Linen & White Flowers or Thai Orchid & Passion Fruit?
  • Eliminates pet odours
  • Leaves your carpets and home smelling fresh and clean
  • Quick drying fine foam no need to vacuum
  • Banishes everyday smells from pets, tobacco and cooking
  • Great on tough and lingering odours
  • Fine foam dries in minutes
  • Use after or in-between vacuuming
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • 1. Shake can well.
  • 2. Hold can upside down about 15" (38cm) from the carpet, rug or upholstery.
  • 3. Press tab firmly, sweeping can from side to side to apply an even, light covering of foam.

Warnings

  • Danger
  • Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C.
  • Without adequate ventilation, formation of explosive mixtures may be possible.
  • Do not use near birds.

Name and address

  • WD-40 Company Limited,
  • PO Box 440,
  • Kiln Farm,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • UK,
  • MK11 3LF.

  • Contact us
  • www.1001carpetcare.co.uk
  • 08000 27 33 40
Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
DANGER Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Without adequate ventilation, formation of explosive mixtures may be possible. Do not use near birds.

157 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

How have I only found out about this now!

5 stars

My sister inlaw recommended this product in the spring blossom & mandarin aroma as we mentioned our shih tzu (Gizmo) is getting old and leaving his unwanted odour around. One tin done 2 of our rugs and it spelt very pleasant as it foamed up on contact with the rugs, an hour later when the rugs were dry the aroma from the same rugs that I've beaten till exhausted in the back garden to try and remove the smell suddenly smelt unbelievable. Im off to buy more of this item and once I have a stock of my own I shall let friends and family know about this great product!

great smell

4 stars

easy to use product with a nice fresh aroma, eliminates nasty odours quickly. Packaging easy to read and instructions easy to follow. The Thai Orchid scent is tropical and refreshing, ideal for using when spring cleaning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautifully scented

5 stars

Bought 1001 Thai Orchid and Passion Fruit after seeing amazing reviews on Instagram. With two young boys and two house rabbits I’m always worried about lingering smells. However, after using this for the first time and the house now smelling AMAZING without having to do a deep clean I know have comments on how lovely the house smells!!!

Good smell but there are no ingredient listings

3 stars

I brought this a while ago and I was so happy but my sister has and allergy that is in certain products and it does a lot of harm so we don't know wether we can use it?

Incredible must have product

5 stars

Couldn't be without this spray. Eliminates pet odours and leaves the carpets fresh and clean. Excellent to use as a quick fix before guests come round. French scent that's not too overpowering. Will repurchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Gets rid of any lolingering smells easy to use and dissolved into carpet really quickly. Simply use straight after vacuuming for a freshly washed carpet smell. The smell lasts for ages. I would purchase this for sure. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Smell

4 stars

This works really well at getting bad odors out of your carpet and furnishings.You spray it on and everything is covered with white foam,but this soon fades and a lovely fresh scent remains.You don't need to vacuum it off;just leave it,the gorgeous scent lingers for hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extreme Freshness

5 stars

I purchased and used this product over the last few weeks. Initially I tested it in the hallway where my pets tend to sleep when I am out. Walking back into the house the hallway smelt fresh and clean and have now used the product in all the downstairs rooms and in my teenage sons bedroom where after removing smelly socks and getting the floor cleared and using the product even he commented on the lovely fresh smell !!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

5 stars

I used this where my cats like to lie and has been poorly so the carpet smelt even after trying to clean. It worked a treat, the carpet had a fresh smell and all bad odour had gone. I will be getting this again and have it on hand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product that is simple to use!

4 stars

Received this product a few weeks ago and really happy with the results. It’s very simple to use and leaves a fresh long lasting smell that brightens up the room. Would definitely recommend this on rugs and upholstery that just need freshening up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 157 reviews

