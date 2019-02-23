1001 Carpet Fresh Pet Thai 300Ml

How have I only found out about this now!
My sister inlaw recommended this product in the spring blossom & mandarin aroma as we mentioned our shih tzu (Gizmo) is getting old and leaving his unwanted odour around. One tin done 2 of our rugs and it spelt very pleasant as it foamed up on contact with the rugs, an hour later when the rugs were dry the aroma from the same rugs that I've beaten till exhausted in the back garden to try and remove the smell suddenly smelt unbelievable. Im off to buy more of this item and once I have a stock of my own I shall let friends and family know about this great product!
great smell
easy to use product with a nice fresh aroma, eliminates nasty odours quickly. Packaging easy to read and instructions easy to follow. The Thai Orchid scent is tropical and refreshing, ideal for using when spring cleaning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautifully scented
Bought 1001 Thai Orchid and Passion Fruit after seeing amazing reviews on Instagram. With two young boys and two house rabbits I’m always worried about lingering smells. However, after using this for the first time and the house now smelling AMAZING without having to do a deep clean I know have comments on how lovely the house smells!!!
Good smell but there are no ingredient listings
I brought this a while ago and I was so happy but my sister has and allergy that is in certain products and it does a lot of harm so we don't know wether we can use it?
Incredible must have product
Couldn't be without this spray. Eliminates pet odours and leaves the carpets fresh and clean. Excellent to use as a quick fix before guests come round. French scent that's not too overpowering. Will repurchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing
Gets rid of any lolingering smells easy to use and dissolved into carpet really quickly. Simply use straight after vacuuming for a freshly washed carpet smell. The smell lasts for ages. I would purchase this for sure. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Smell
This works really well at getting bad odors out of your carpet and furnishings.You spray it on and everything is covered with white foam,but this soon fades and a lovely fresh scent remains.You don't need to vacuum it off;just leave it,the gorgeous scent lingers for hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Extreme Freshness
I purchased and used this product over the last few weeks. Initially I tested it in the hallway where my pets tend to sleep when I am out. Walking back into the house the hallway smelt fresh and clean and have now used the product in all the downstairs rooms and in my teenage sons bedroom where after removing smelly socks and getting the floor cleared and using the product even he commented on the lovely fresh smell !!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job
I used this where my cats like to lie and has been poorly so the carpet smelt even after trying to clean. It worked a treat, the carpet had a fresh smell and all bad odour had gone. I will be getting this again and have it on hand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice product that is simple to use!
Received this product a few weeks ago and really happy with the results. It’s very simple to use and leaves a fresh long lasting smell that brightens up the room. Would definitely recommend this on rugs and upholstery that just need freshening up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]