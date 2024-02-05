Nestle Yorkie Duo 72G

Two, 3 chunk bars of solid, smooth milk chocolate Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands www.facebook.com/yorkieofficial Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Cocoa Plan: Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.

No artificial colours*, flavours or preservatives* *Milk chocolate is naturally free from colours & preservatives Yorkie Original Duo, two bars of three chunks of smooth milk chocolate. Yorkie chocolate evolved from a bar that was originally launched in 1924 under the name 'York Chocolate' as a single milk chocolate bar produced in York. Throughout Second World War York Chocolate was the only chocolate Rowntree's continued to produce, it was produced as a plain chocolate with added vitamins to be sent to refugees in camps, or supplied for soldiers ration packs. In 1966 York Chocolate was discontinued, then 10 years later in 1976 York Chocolate is re-launched under than brand name Yorkie, with its name due to it being manufactured at our factory in York where it still continues to be produced to this day. Yorkie set out to be a chunky alternative to other rival chocolate bars and was advertised as the bar of choice of the long distance lorry driver in it TV advertisement with the caption "Yorkie - chunky milk chocolate". Yorkie advertising continued the association with motoring throu gh the 1970's and 1980's and other later tongue-in-cheek campaigns have consistently positioned it as the man's chocolate brand. Yorkie does not contain any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Have you tried our Yorkie Raisin & Biscuits bars? The same delicious chunky milk chocolate, with an extra crunch!

Two bars, of three chunks of solid, smooth milk chocolate

Pack size: 72G

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Sal/Illpe/Kokum Gurgi/Mango Kernel), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten For allergens see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

Know your servings 1/2 bar = 1 serving. Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

72g ℮

Preparation and Usage

