Tesco Finest 10 Crispy Wrapped King Prawn Selection 200G

Wish they were available all year!
Delicious. Light and tasty prawn
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401kJ / 335kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tail-on King Prawn (Crustacean) (57%), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Garlic Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins
Produced in Vietnam, using prawns. Packed in the U.K.
Pack contains 10 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One king prawn in rice net pastry (19g)
|Energy
|1401kJ / 335kcal
|266kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|10.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains shell.
Tail-On King Prawn (Crustacean) (57%), Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Thai Basil Leaf, Salt, Sugar, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Garlic Powder
Pack contains 10 servings
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions One king prawn wrapped in filo pastry with a Thai basil leaf (19g)
|Energy
|1004kJ
|191kJ
|-
|239kcal
|45kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|5.3g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|14.0g
|2.7g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
Tail-On King Prawn (Crustacean) (57%), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Garlic Powder
Pack contains 10 servings
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions One king prawn in rice net pastry (19g)
|Energy
|1401kJ
|266kJ
|-
|335kcal
|64kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|5.4g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|10.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019