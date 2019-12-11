By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 10 Crispy Wrapped King Prawn Selection 200G

Tesco Finest 10 Crispy Wrapped King Prawn Selection 200G
£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

One king prawn in rice net pastry
  • Energy266kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Tail-on king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) wrapped in rice pastry, 5 tail-on king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) wrapped in filo pastry with a Thai basil leaf.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Juicy, hand wrapped prawns in a choice of delicate rice pastry or crisp filo, with aromatic Thai basil leaf.
  • Hand wrapped tail on prawns in rice pastry or crisp filo, with aromatic Thai basil leaf.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Responsibly sourcing our prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Hand wrapped tail-on prawns in rice pastry or crisp filo, with an aromatic Thai basil leaf
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tail-on King Prawn (Crustacean) (57%), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam, using prawns. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains shell.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne king prawn in rice net pastry (19g)
Energy1401kJ / 335kcal266kJ / 64kcal
Fat19.6g3.7g
Saturates2.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate28.6g5.4g
Sugars1.0g0.2g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein10.7g2.0g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains shell.

