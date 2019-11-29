Tesco Finest Colombian Instant Coffee 100G

Great coffee by Tesco
Tried it just out of curiosity. I was surprised to see how much better it was compared to my old Nescafé. A hug in a cup. Well done Tesco for raising the bar.
Excellent
Good quality and will continue to buy this coffee.
Great taste
Been buying this for years - probably around 10 years. It is great - nice and smooth and not overly strong.
I have had this coffee now for almost two years and would not change it however last week it had a nother label showing NO4 strength freeze dried, it is delicious, has the label changed or the coffee ? Thanks (regular shopper)
Excellent Cup of Coffee
I’ve bought this coffee for a few years now and it’s always a good cup of coffee.