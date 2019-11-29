By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Colombian Instant Coffee 100G
Product Description

  • Freeze dried instant coffee
  • Tesco finest* Colombian Coffee Pure Arabica beans, dark roasted for an intense flavour with a nutty finish. Columbia's growing regions are on the slopes of the Andes, where the climactic conditions have the perfect balance of sunlight, rainfall and temperature. These 100% Arabica beans are dark roasted to bring out all their bold, distinctive flavour.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Colombia, Packed in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk and sugar if preferred.

    Caution  Do not carry glass jar by lid. Replace lid after opening.

Number of uses

55 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Great coffee by Tesco

5 stars

Tried it just out of curiosity. I was surprised to see how much better it was compared to my old Nescafé. A hug in a cup. Well done Tesco for raising the bar.

Excellent

5 stars

Good quality and will continue to buy this coffee.

Great taste

5 stars

Been buying this for years - probably around 10 years. It is great - nice and smooth and not overly strong.

I have had this coffee now for almost two years an

5 stars

I have had this coffee now for almost two years and would not change it however last week it had a nother label showing NO4 strength freeze dried, it is delicious, has the label changed or the coffee ? Thanks (regular shopper)

Excellent Cup of Coffee

5 stars

I’ve bought this coffee for a few years now and it’s always a good cup of coffee.

