Tesco 10 Sticky Chicken Kebab 200G

Write a review
Tesco 10 Sticky Chicken Kebab 200G
One skewer
  • Energy166kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Soy and cayenne glazed cooked chicken thigh pieces on a skewer
  For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Skewered marinated chicken thigh pieces in a sticky soy sauce
  • Sweet and Sticky Skewered marinated chicken thigh pieces in a sticky soy sauce
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Sweet & sticky
  • Skewered marinated chicken thigh pieces in a sticky soy sauce
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (81%), Water, Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Vinegar, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Molasses, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Alcohol, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins

Produce of

Produced in Thailand using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 pieces

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne skewer (18g**)
Energy922kJ / 220kcal166kJ / 40kcal
Fat8.6g1.5g
Saturates2.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate12.5g2.3g
Sugars10.4g1.9g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein22.8g4.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 200g typically weighs 180g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasted OK. Nothing special

3 stars

Tasted OK. Nothing special

