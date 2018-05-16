Mission Deli. Mini Wrap Original 6 Pack

Product Description
- 6 Wheat Flour Mini Tortilla Wraps
- Welcome to the Mission Deli
- We are the family company that has been baking quality wraps around the world since 1948. Starting from an authentic recipe in the heart of Mexico we have been perfecting their softness, making them ideal for all kinds of delicious fillings. Make your lunch less ordinary- go Deli style everyday!
- For more tasty lunches try some other wraps from our range including Wheat & White and Mediterranean Herb
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Now super soft
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once opened, re-close at seam and use within 2 days. Best Before: See front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: We love our wraps warm. Remove from packaging and heat up to make wonderful hot wraps, burritos or quesadillas.
Grill
Instructions: Each wrap for 10-15 seconds each slide.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Each wrap for 10-15 seconds each slide.
Produce of
Produced in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Smoked Salmon Snacks with Capers
- Combine cream cheese and sour cream. Cut a Deli wrap in half. Spread half of the cream mixture over each and arrange smoked salmon on top. Scatter capers and dill on the salmon. Fold the straight side of each wrap over the filling, fold the sides inwards and roll up.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
6 x Original Mini Wraps
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per wrap
|Reference Intake For Adults
|Reference Intake per wrap
|Energy
|1261 kJ
|391 kJ
|8400kJ/
|391 kJ
|-
|299 kcal
|93 kcal
|2000kcal
|93 kcal
|Total Fat
|6.6g
|2.1g
|70g
|2.1g
|(of which saturates)
|2.6g
|0.8g
|20g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|50.9g
|15.8g
|260g
|15.8g
|(of which sugars)
|3.2g
|1.0g
|90g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.8g
|24g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.6g
|2.4g
|50g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.44g
|0.45g
|6g
|0.45g
|Nutritional needs of individuals may be higher or lower based on gender, age, level of physical activity and other factors
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
