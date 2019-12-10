By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Pignoletto 75Cl

4.5(19)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Pignoletto 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy376kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • PIGNOLETTO DOC VINO SPUMANTE BRUT. Produce of Italy.
  • Grown in the vineyards between Modena and Bologna. With juicy red apple and pear flavours with just a hint of sipce. Perfect for celebrations or fruity desserts.
  • Grown in the vineyards between Modena and Bologna. With juicy red apple and pear flavours with just a hint of sipce. Perfect for celebrations or fruity desserts.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • With juicy red apple and pear flavours with just a hint of spice.

Region of Origin

Emilia-Romagna

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

I.W.C

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Ivan Bortot

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Pignoletto

Vinification Details

  • Short Charmat method is used. This involves the re-fermentation of the base wine in pressurized tanks with around 90 days on the yeast

History

  • In 1950, a group of 9 wine producers from the Province of Reggio Emilia joined together to form the Cantine Cooperative Riunite. 11 years later, 4 wineries from the Province of Modena followed their lead and founded the Consorzio Interprovinciale Vini (CIV). The two organizations grew thanks to cooperation between their members. At the start of the new century, they felt that the time had come to unite in a single association in order to meet the requirements of the market in an increasingly comprehensive and efficient manner. Cantine Riunite & CIV now has 2,000 members and 3,700 hectares of vineyards. This large, internationally renowned group sets the benchmark for Italian cooperation and flies the flag for the country's qualities all over the world

Storage Type

Ambient

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle. Open with care.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • I.W.C. Soc. Coop. Agr.,
  • Campegine in San Prospero s/S (Mo),
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy301kJ / 72kcal376kJ / 90kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

i liked it , not strong easy drink full of fizz, o

4 stars

i liked it , not strong easy drink full of fizz, ok for price.not sweet i hate sweet,easy put out at girls night.

Disappointed.

1 stars

Had sampled some 2016 vintage, excellent. However, 2017 vintage is acidic, very poor.

Prosecco Pignoletto

5 stars

Very tasty and well worth the cost, which is remarkably cheap for such a first class wine

Loved it!

5 stars

I bought this thinking it wouldn't suit my taste at all, being that I am not a Prosseco drinker. I was so pleasantly surprised when I tried it, it is very drinkable indeed, so good I would recommend you to buy a crate! Its bubbly and exciting, the best fizz l have tried apart from Champagne.

Delish!

5 stars

A delicious fruity sparkling wine, that is perfect for almost every occasion!

Overall good

4 stars

At first tastes little different but after few sips your pallet adjusts.

easy drinking

5 stars

Very palatable ,easy to drink and a reasonable priced.

Great value sparkler

5 stars

A wonderful alternative to Prosecco, and preferred by most of the family!

Very refreshing

5 stars

I have never tried anything sparkling other than champagne or proseco before and what a nice surprise TESCO FINEST PIGNOLETTO was. So fresh and fruity. I would like to have it for the upcoming summer parties.

pleasant sparkly

4 stars

I like prosecco and find this a very pleasant alternative its delicate and not too fruity and I would buy again.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest 1531 Blanquette De Limoux 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Cremant De Limoux Rose Sparkling 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here