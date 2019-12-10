Tesco Finest Pignoletto 75Cl

i liked it , not strong easy drink full of fizz, o
i liked it , not strong easy drink full of fizz, ok for price.not sweet i hate sweet,easy put out at girls night.
Disappointed.
Had sampled some 2016 vintage, excellent. However, 2017 vintage is acidic, very poor.
Prosecco Pignoletto
Very tasty and well worth the cost, which is remarkably cheap for such a first class wine
Loved it!
I bought this thinking it wouldn't suit my taste at all, being that I am not a Prosseco drinker. I was so pleasantly surprised when I tried it, it is very drinkable indeed, so good I would recommend you to buy a crate! Its bubbly and exciting, the best fizz l have tried apart from Champagne.
Delish!
A delicious fruity sparkling wine, that is perfect for almost every occasion!
Overall good
At first tastes little different but after few sips your pallet adjusts.
easy drinking
Very palatable ,easy to drink and a reasonable priced.
Great value sparkler
A wonderful alternative to Prosecco, and preferred by most of the family!
Very refreshing
I have never tried anything sparkling other than champagne or proseco before and what a nice surprise TESCO FINEST PIGNOLETTO was. So fresh and fruity. I would like to have it for the upcoming summer parties.
pleasant sparkly
I like prosecco and find this a very pleasant alternative its delicate and not too fruity and I would buy again.