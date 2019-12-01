Tesco Finest Costa Rican Instant Coffee 100G

Not bad for a shops own brand.
Could be stronger, but otherwise it has a lovely taste and depends whether you use heaped teaspoonfuls or not. A nice and rounded, coffee/caramel taste and tasty. Good value when at times, you can not always afford to buy other 'known' brands.
Doesn't even taste like coffee
One of the worst instant coffees I have ever tasted! Very weak with an awful, unusual taste that doesn't even resemble coffee! My husband & I had one taste & almost spat it out.
Rich genuine coffe taste
I buy this regularly and have found it entirely appropriate to my taste as an instant coffee