Tesco Finest Costa Rican Instant Coffee 100G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.19
£3.19/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze dried instant coffee.
  • TESCO finest* Costa Rican Coffee A medium roast coffee, mellowed by notes of sweet caramel and milk chocolate. These 100% Arabica beans are grown in Costa Rica´s Central Valley, where the area's fertile volcanic soil is ideal for growing coffee. The flavour is dark and roasted, with hints of caramel and milk chocolate for a rounded flavour. The aftertaste is long and lingering.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Costa Rican Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Packed in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk and sugar if preferred.

    Caution  Do not carry glass jar by lid. Replace lid after opening.

Number of uses

55 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Not bad for a shops own brand.

5 stars

Could be stronger, but otherwise it has a lovely taste and depends whether you use heaped teaspoonfuls or not. A nice and rounded, coffee/caramel taste and tasty. Good value when at times, you can not always afford to buy other 'known' brands.

Doesn't even taste like coffee

1 stars

One of the worst instant coffees I have ever tasted! Very weak with an awful, unusual taste that doesn't even resemble coffee! My husband & I had one taste & almost spat it out.

Rich genuine coffe taste

4 stars

I buy this regularly and have found it entirely appropriate to my taste as an instant coffee

