Glade Sense & Spray Holder Relaxing Zen

3.6(536)
£7.00

£7.00/each

Life’s a beach with Glade Sense and Spray™ Relaxing Zen™, the only motion activated fragrance. Glade uses TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of clean. Create the positive vibes with Glade Sense and Spray™ air freshener diffuser and it’s only Motion Activated fragrance. Glade’s air freshener for home has fragrance infused with essential oils, with notes of lotus flower, muguet, and lily pads. Put the fragrance in motion and enjoy it for up to 2 months* per refill (*Assuming an average of 6 times per day). Glade automatic air freshener is designed with Smart Motion Technology for more fragrance and less waste. Glade air freshener spray provides automatic fresh fragrance boost in your room. Simply lift front cover and insert the Glade Sense and Spray refill. Glade air freshener spray automatically sprays fragrance when shadow has been cast upon the sensor. Glade room air freshener is made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Create the positive vibes with Glade Sense and Spray™, the only motion activated fragrance air freshener sprayGlade uses a TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of cleanDiscover Sense and Spray™ automatic air freshener with fragrance infused with essential oils made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydesPut the fragrance in motion with Relaxing Zen room air freshener with notes of lotus flower, muguet, and lily padsEnjoy up to 2 months* of fragrance with Glade air freshener dispenser; Room spray with Smart Motion Technology designed for more fragrance and less waste (*Per refill, assuming an average of 6 times per day)

Ingredients

Contains: geraniol 3-methyl-4-(2, 6, 6-trimethyl-2-cyclohexen-1-yl)-3-buten-2-one 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate hexyl salicylate (Z)-3-hexenyl salicylate linalool May produce an allergic reaction

Net Contents

18ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

DIRECTIONS FOR USE: 1. Motion Sensor Automatically releases a burst of fragrance every 20 minutes only when motion is detected 2. Sleep Mode If motion is not detected, it cleverly switches off, so it won't keep spraying 3. Boost Button Press for an extra burst of freshness anytime you want it

