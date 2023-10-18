We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galpharm Ibuprofen Capsules 16S

£0.80

£0.05/each

Galpharm® International Ltd
Effective Pain Relief

Ingredients

Each Capsule contains Ibuprofen 200mg

Net Contents

16 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Uses:For the relief of rheumatic and muscular pain, backache, neuralgia (nerve pain), headache, migraine, dental pain, period pain, fever (high temperature) and for relief of the symptoms of colds and flu.Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.Dosage:Aults, the elderly and children over 12 years: Take 1 or 2 capsules up to 3 times a day, as required.Swallow the capsules with a glass of water preferably with or after food.Do not take more than often than every 4 hours.Do not exceed 6 capsules in 24 hours.Do not give to children under 12 years.For short-term use only.Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.

Lower age limit

12 Years

