Bonne Maman La Chocolate Madeleines 7 Pack

Product Description
- 7 Madeleines Coated with Milk Chocolate
- The Madeleine is a small shell-shaped sponge cake. A traditional favourite throughout France, the natural home-made taste brings back memories of baking in Grand-mere's French kitchen.
- Prepared using only the best ingredients; fresh eggs, butter, milk chocolate, there are no preservatives, colourings or artificial flavourings.
- We know you will enjoy these traditional French cakes, so why not try others in our range.
- Bonne Maman® Madeleine
- 7 freshly wrapped cakes
- Traditional French sponge cake
Information
Ingredients
Butter 22%, Fresh Eggs 21%, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Milk Chocolate 16% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Invert Sugar Syrup, Almond Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring and Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place (max 25°C).Best before: see on side of pack
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- These fresh little cakes are a light buttery sponge and often served for breakfast with bowls of cafe au lait - try it!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
- BP 20
- 41700 Contres,
- France.
Return to
- Email: consumer@gateauxbonnemaman.com
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Madeleine (30 g)
|Energy
|1913 kJ
|574 kJ
|-
|458 kcal
|137 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|8.1 g
|of which saturates
|16 g
|4.9 g
|Carbohydrates
|47 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|31 g
|9.2 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|6.1 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|0.66 g
|0.20 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019