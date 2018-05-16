By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman La Chocolate Madeleines 7 Pack

Bonne Maman La Chocolate Madeleines 7 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.29/each

Product Description

  • 7 Madeleines Coated with Milk Chocolate
  • The Madeleine is a small shell-shaped sponge cake. A traditional favourite throughout France, the natural home-made taste brings back memories of baking in Grand-mere's French kitchen.
  • Prepared using only the best ingredients; fresh eggs, butter, milk chocolate, there are no preservatives, colourings or artificial flavourings.
  • We know you will enjoy these traditional French cakes, so why not try others in our range.
  • Bonne Maman® Madeleine
  • 7 freshly wrapped cakes
  • Traditional French sponge cake

Information

Ingredients

Butter 22%, Fresh Eggs 21%, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Milk Chocolate 16% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Invert Sugar Syrup, Almond Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring and Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place (max 25°C).Best before: see on side of pack

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • These fresh little cakes are a light buttery sponge and often served for breakfast with bowls of cafe au lait - try it!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
  • BP 20
  • 41700 Contres,
  • France.

Return to

  • Email: consumer@gateauxbonnemaman.com

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Madeleine (30 g)
Energy 1913 kJ574 kJ
-458 kcal137 kcal
Fat 27 g8.1 g
of which saturates 16 g4.9 g
Carbohydrates47 g14 g
of which sugars 31 g9.2 g
Fibre 1.4 g0.4 g
Protein 6.1 g1.8 g
Salt 0.66 g0.20 g

