Tesco Finest Oil Garlic & Chilli For Dipping250ml

Tesco Finest Oil Garlic & Chilli For Dipping250ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3584kJ / 871kcal

Product Description

  • Italian extra virgin olive oil (93%) infused with fresh and dried garlic and chilli.
  • With garlic and chilli flakes for a distinctive aroma and fiery kick.
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Extra Virgin Olive Oil (93%), Garlic, Chilli.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle..

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy3584kJ / 871kcal538kJ / 131kcal
Fat94.4g14.2g
Saturates13.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate4.0g0.6g
Sugars1.0g0.2g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 16 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle..

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Amazing. I NEED more.

5 stars

This is amazing. I’ve been cooking with it for years. Now I can’t get it! Please help.

Good

5 stars

Love this oil, great for drizzling over salad or pasta

