Tesco Finest British Petits Pois 750G

3.5(8)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.67/kg
Per 80g petit pois
  • Energy299kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Petits pois.
  • Our petits pois are carefully picked, then freshly prepared and individually frozen all within two hours, so none of the flavour is lost. To ensure the crops for our vegetables are at their very best, we work closely with dedicated farmers.
  • Individually frozen within two hours to lock in all their sweet flavour and juicy texture.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
Place into a microwaveable bowl, add 2-3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 3-4 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy374kJ / 89kcal299kJ / 71kcal
Fat1.6g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g7.4g
Sugars1.1g0.9g
Fibre5.6g4.5g
Protein6.7g5.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--
Pack contains 9 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent tasty peas but hidden on the website bec

5 stars

Excellent tasty peas but hidden on the website because the word peas is not in their name

Buy birds eye

1 stars

These peas where hard and tasteless after one portion the rest went in the bin.

Decent

4 stars

Tried these in Indian food, they're fine, no complaints.

Tender and tasty

4 stars

Good value home brand easily meets birds eye for quality

Always good and tasty.

4 stars

Always good and tasty.

Lovely Peas

5 stars

I love peas and I love these peas especially.

Nice and sweet

5 stars

I always have these in the freezer. The whole family love them. There sweet but not too sweet and look really tasty when steamed. I nearly always bung a handful into a curry or cottage pie to give it a bit of sweetness and colour.

Not recommended

1 stars

I tried these as an alternative to Birdseye Petit Pois. They are tough and taste like much bigger peas. Back to Birdseye!

