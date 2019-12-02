Tesco Finest British Petits Pois 750G

Excellent tasty peas but hidden on the website bec
Excellent tasty peas but hidden on the website because the word peas is not in their name
Buy birds eye
These peas where hard and tasteless after one portion the rest went in the bin.
Decent
Tried these in Indian food, they're fine, no complaints.
Tender and tasty
Good value home brand easily meets birds eye for quality
Always good and tasty.
Lovely Peas
I love peas and I love these peas especially.
Nice and sweet
I always have these in the freezer. The whole family love them. There sweet but not too sweet and look really tasty when steamed. I nearly always bung a handful into a curry or cottage pie to give it a bit of sweetness and colour.
Not recommended
I tried these as an alternative to Birdseye Petit Pois. They are tough and taste like much bigger peas. Back to Birdseye!