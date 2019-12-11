Tesco Finest Balsamic & Oil For Dipping 250Ml

- Energy421kJ 102kcal5%
Product Description
- Italian Extra virgin olive oil (70%) & balsamic vinegar.
- With Balsamic vinegar of Modena for a sweet yet sharp finish.
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Extra Virgin Olive Oil (70%), Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Cooked Grape Must, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)].
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produce of Italy, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle..
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2804kJ / 680kcal
|421kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|70.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|11.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 16 servings.
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle..
