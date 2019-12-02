By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Edamame Beans 500G

2.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Edamame Beans 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Per 40g
  • Energy255kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Edamame soya beans in pods.
  • Nutty and tender. Edamame beans in the pod, simply frozen after being picked. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Nutty & tender. Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Cook from frozen 6 mins
  • Nutty & tender
  • Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • 80g = 1 of your 5 a day
  • High protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 5 - 6 minutes.
Drain well and leave to stand after cooking until finger hot.
Squeeze the beans from the pods before consuming.

Produce of

Produce of China. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy638kJ / 153kcal255kJ / 61kcal
Fat7.3g2.9g
Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.8g1.9g
Sugars2.0g0.8g
Fibre6.0g2.4g
Protein14.0g5.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions, pod removed.--

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Great that Tesco stock these. In the pod is better

5 stars

Great that Tesco stock these. In the pod is better than the beans on their own. Fun to remove the beans from the pod at the table. ALL- DO NOT EAT THE POD ie no one star reviews because the pod is inedible. That would be like giving a banana a one star review because the skin is inedible. Try them they make a great starter. Enjoy.

defrosted and soggy

2 stars

defrosted and soggy

Inedible

1 stars

Inedible. Pods spiky and tough. Beans inside ok but despite long steaming the outer skin remained too tough to eat.

i wont be buying these again

1 stars

DO NOT BOTHER! The most pointless product. you must cook them, let them cool then get the beans out of the pods, then reheat. every other supermarket has the beans on their own ready to go

How to use edamame in pods

5 stars

To other reviewers who didn't know how to cook these - you are not supposed to eat the pods. Steam them in their pods for about 5 minutes, then toss them in soy sauce (still in pods). Serve them in a bowl for guests to help themselves to. When you eat them, pull them through your teeth/lips so that the beans fall into your mouth and the soy sauce flavours them. Throw the pods away. They are delicious - a delicacy.

Tough like leather

1 stars

I bought these to add to ramen soups. I'm not sure how you're meant to eat these. I cooked them (boiled in water) and the pods were inedible, tough like leather. I certainly couldn't imagine removing the beans from the pod while frozen! Avoid.

Nice beans

5 stars

My daughter’s favourite one. Shame Tesco doesn’t do anymore

Yuck, these were recommended in a recipe and they

1 stars

Yuck, these were recommended in a recipe and they were awful so stringy, we were all picking them out of the meal

