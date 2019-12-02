Tesco Edamame Beans 500G

Great that Tesco stock these. In the pod is better
Great that Tesco stock these. In the pod is better than the beans on their own. Fun to remove the beans from the pod at the table. ALL- DO NOT EAT THE POD ie no one star reviews because the pod is inedible. That would be like giving a banana a one star review because the skin is inedible. Try them they make a great starter. Enjoy.
defrosted and soggy
Inedible
Inedible. Pods spiky and tough. Beans inside ok but despite long steaming the outer skin remained too tough to eat.
i wont be buying these again
DO NOT BOTHER! The most pointless product. you must cook them, let them cool then get the beans out of the pods, then reheat. every other supermarket has the beans on their own ready to go
How to use edamame in pods
To other reviewers who didn't know how to cook these - you are not supposed to eat the pods. Steam them in their pods for about 5 minutes, then toss them in soy sauce (still in pods). Serve them in a bowl for guests to help themselves to. When you eat them, pull them through your teeth/lips so that the beans fall into your mouth and the soy sauce flavours them. Throw the pods away. They are delicious - a delicacy.
Tough like leather
I bought these to add to ramen soups. I'm not sure how you're meant to eat these. I cooked them (boiled in water) and the pods were inedible, tough like leather. I certainly couldn't imagine removing the beans from the pod while frozen! Avoid.
Nice beans
My daughter’s favourite one. Shame Tesco doesn’t do anymore
Yuck, these were recommended in a recipe and they
