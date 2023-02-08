We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Shloer Celebration Pink Fizz 750Ml

4.7(3)Write a review
Shloer Celebration Pink Fizz 750Ml
£3.55
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice drink with sweetener.
  • Our crisp full bodied bubbly is perfect for any celebration...whether it's a big moment, a special night, or just a Friday night! Pop, sparkle & party!
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using natural ingredients.
  • Share a Little Sparkle
  • Free from artificial colours and flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Grape Juice from Concentrate (27%), Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid, Natural Colour (Black Carrot Concentrate), Preservative (Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener: Sucralose

Storage

Please store upright in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Bottled in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure.
  • Open with care, pointing away from face.

Name and address

  • Shloer,
  • A Division of Merrydown PLC,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,

Return to

  • Shloer,
  • A Division of Merrydown PLC,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • www.shloer.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal81kJ/19kcal
Fat0.0g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrates4.5g
of which sugars*4.5g
Protein0.1g
Salt0.0g
*Naturally occurring sugars from fruit-

Safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care, pointing away from face.

View all Adult Soft Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Got this for my birthday lunch ,had it alongside p

5 stars

Got this for my birthday lunch ,had it alongside pink champagne for the many who were driving or just can’t drink ! Everyone who tried it loved it ! Will be getting lots for Christmas too !

Good quality refreshing drink

4 stars

Good quality refreshing drink

Lovely to have a nice, tasteful drink like this an

5 stars

Lovely to have a nice, tasteful drink like this and it does not contain any alcohol. You can have a drink like this for a party without the side effects of alcohol. Lovely refreshing taste without being too sweet. I would recommend this drink.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here