Bear Pure Fruit Yoyos Strawberry 20G

4.5(2112)Write a review
Bear Pure Fruit Yoyos Strawberry 20G
£ 0.60
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry Pure Fruit Yoyos
  • Yoyos are also grrreat for baking. For baking recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk/activities
  • Delicious pure fruit rolls, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
  • BEAR Yoyos are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect lunchbox snack.
  • Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
  • We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Yoyos. Delicious pure fruit rolls with no added sugar or concentrates.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 100% dried fruit and veg
  • 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
  • No added sugar or salt
  • Never from concentrate
  • No nut ingredients
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 20G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Apples, Pears, Strawberries, A little Black Carrot Extract, Absolutely nothing else, We bake 380g of Apples, 205g of Pears & 65g of Strawberries per 100g of Yoyos

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Name and address

  • BEAR,
  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • For a BEAR hug visit: www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
  • BEAR,
  • BEAR's Curious Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper roll
Energy kJ 1170kJ 112
-kcal 280kcal 27
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates63g6g
of which sugars*42g4g
Fibre 10g1g
Protein 1.9g0.2g
Salt 0g0g
*Sugars naturally found in the fruit--

2112 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Fruity and delicious

5 stars

Good for kids but also good for adults with a sweet tooth. Just tastes like sweets but sort of good for you! A good sized pocket pack.

Very tasty

5 stars

Thoroughly enjoyed it very nice and enjoyable thanks very much for the sample

Kids loved the taste

5 stars

Sample received and kids loved it - is a great healthy snack for the kids

Strawberry 1st try!

5 stars

First time trying this range and tasty fruity and gave me a burst of energy to carry on in my day!

Great for all ages!

5 stars

Me and my cub really enjoyed these, and would love to try the other flavours in the range. Thank you for the sample. I believe this product would be great for all ages.

Great taste

5 stars

My son absolutely loved the yoyo, he said it tasted great and the collectors card is a great addition

Loved the flavour

5 stars

Highly recommend this product. Convenient and tasty

Tasty and healthy

5 stars

I received a sample of bear yo yo's and my little one loved them. They are very tasty, healthy and not sticky or messy, so ideal for toddlers on the go!

Yummy fruit snack

5 stars

My fussy son loves this Yoyo snack, which is a big plus as we can't get him to eat raisins anymore. It is really handy to carry around, not messy to eat, and made from all natural ingredients too!

Arrived fast!

5 stars

Sample arrived sooner than we thought it would. Son was very excited to eat the yoyo, we now buy them during our weekly shop.

1-10 of 2112 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

