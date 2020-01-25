Bear Pure Fruit Yoyos Strawberry 20G

Fruity and delicious
Good for kids but also good for adults with a sweet tooth. Just tastes like sweets but sort of good for you! A good sized pocket pack.
Very tasty
Thoroughly enjoyed it very nice and enjoyable thanks very much for the sample
Kids loved the taste
Sample received and kids loved it - is a great healthy snack for the kids
Strawberry 1st try!
First time trying this range and tasty fruity and gave me a burst of energy to carry on in my day!
Great for all ages!
Me and my cub really enjoyed these, and would love to try the other flavours in the range. Thank you for the sample. I believe this product would be great for all ages.
Great taste
My son absolutely loved the yoyo, he said it tasted great and the collectors card is a great addition
Loved the flavour
Highly recommend this product. Convenient and tasty
Tasty and healthy
I received a sample of bear yo yo's and my little one loved them. They are very tasty, healthy and not sticky or messy, so ideal for toddlers on the go!
Yummy fruit snack
My fussy son loves this Yoyo snack, which is a big plus as we can't get him to eat raisins anymore. It is really handy to carry around, not messy to eat, and made from all natural ingredients too!
Arrived fast!
Sample arrived sooner than we thought it would. Son was very excited to eat the yoyo, we now buy them during our weekly shop.