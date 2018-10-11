By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Piping Bags & Plastic Nozzle Kit

Tesco Piping Bags & Plastic Nozzle Kit
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • 10 piping bags and 4 piping nozzles
  • With 4 Nozzle Shapes 10 clear bags and 4 piping nozzles for customising your cake creation
  • 10 clear bags and 4 piping nozzles for customising your cake creation
  • With 4 Nozzle Shapes 10 clear bags and 4 piping nozzles for customising your cake creation

Information

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  how to use: 1. Take a piping bag from the roll. Snap a nozzle form the set. Cut off end of piping bag 2. Place nozzle inside and pull down into tip of the bag until secure 3. Fill the piping bag and twist the top of the bag to secure the filling 4. Pipe the filling to decorate and cover your cake of baked item

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

4 nozzles/ 10 bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great piping bags

4 stars

Good quality piping bags, and great value. However nozzles are a bit flimsy. But ideal for beginners to decorating. I would suggest using metal nozzles with these bags for long term use.

