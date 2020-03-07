Bear Pure Fruit Yoyos Mango 20G

Delicious!
The mango Bear Yo-yos are delicious and I love that it contains only natural sugars and it’s low in calories for a sweet snack.
Delicious, nutritious and fun
Packed with fruit and no additives, these rolls are tasty and the cards inside are great fun. We buy these regularly as the roll sizes are perfect for small snacks.
Tasty and delicious
Excellent as a snack for children and adults alike, handy pocket pack. Tastes just like sweets but good for you!
Nice flavour
Very nice snack, easy to carry and tasty way to eat fruits
Great way to get fruit into kids!!
I received the sample and kept in in my daughters change bag for “emergency snacks” perfect size, and she loved it!!! A relatively mess-free snack (not completely but nothing is with my daughter) and so quick and simple and I don’t feel guilty for as it’s fruit
Great taste
Really nice healthy snack. I could eat it every day without feeling quilty
Great snack
My son loved this, hes not a fan of fresh mango but he demolished this
Delicious snack, full of flavour and healthy
My daughter absolutely loved this and I can see why as I was lucky enough that she let me have a taste too. Really full of flavour and totally happy that it was healthy, would certainly treat us to these, especially if the other flavours are as delightful as the mango, thank-you ❤️
Meh
Was Tasty, but the size of the product is ridiculously small for the price. Wouldnt purchaess
Very tasty
I received the mango bear sample, it tasted great and I love that there’s no added sugar.