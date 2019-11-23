Nescafe Barista Gold Blend Style Instant Coffee 180G

Best instant coffee so far
Found this to be the best instant coffee so far. Personally found the taste to be close to a freshly ground coffee compared to other brands/products. Others had also loved it when I made them a cuppa. Would definitely recommend. A bit pricy but worth it.
By far the best coffee
This coffee has to be the best by far it’s a bit more expensive but well worth the price you won’t go back to normal blends that’s the only downfall but I haven’t looked back great flavour great coffee
Just the best!
Love this coffee it keeps me going and I have had nothing better
Better than expected
After drinking freshly ground for many years, I recently came across this instant coffee by chance and decided to try it for a change. I'm very glad I did, and now use it as my regular everyday choice. I find the taste to be well rounded but refreshing with a slight " edge" reminiscent of a ground coffee. It's worth using different quantities of the coffee to establish a preferred strength and flavour. Overall a very good buy!
A good robust mug of coffee.
This has become one of my regular coffees. It has a great taste but thn I do put 1 1/2 spoons in my mug to make it nice and strong. I alternate between it and two other instants depending on which is most cost effective when I am shopping. As well as the taste I like the packaging which does not have too much plastic.
I can't believe the other reviews on here are real
My elderly father bought this for me by mistake believing it to be freshly ground coffee. It isn't freshly ground coffee, which is cheaper, and delicious. It isn't instant coffee, which is cheaper and tastes the same. It is a weird product which gives you the poor taste of instant coffee with the convenience of when the tea bag splits and you have to filter your drink with your teeth. I've tried making it in the cafetiere to filter out the inevitable floating coffee particles and silt. You just end up with half a cup of weaker coffee. I've just replaced it with fresh coffee. Nonetheless, the tin sits there, taunting me. Why would anyone create this product? Why would people leave positive reviews? My best guess is that this product was created to dispose of waste ground coffee and to make people pay for it. I imagine there are some marketing guys who can't believe people are falling for it. Reading the reviews are just surreal.
Love it! Can never say no
I bought this months ago and I’ve been drinking it since, always in the mood for it and I have tried almost all of them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Appealing to the eye
Thought I would try, great taste, smell and good value for money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Deep and dark!
I drink my coffee, black and strong without anything else. Im after the true flavour of the coffee and that's what I got from Barista. A true deep dark and flavoursome coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting coffee
I bought this coffee to try for the first time a few weeks ago. At first the price was slightly offputting but however, after trying the coffee I was extremely impressed. I will be sticking with this coffee from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]