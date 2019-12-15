Tesco Finest Vanilla Chai 50 Tea Bags 125G

Why do it tescos
I used to love this. Drank it for years. Now they have just changed it and it tastes disgusting. Why do Tesco's do this. It is deeply upsetting.
Tastiest Tea I've ever had....love it...hurry up a
Tastiest Tea I've ever had....love it...hurry up and get some more in stock as I don't like the taste of the other brands
Avoid
Very strong taste of vanilla. The vanilla overpowers all other flavours. It is disgusting and I strongly urge you to avoid! A waste of money!
Lovely tea
I bought this for the first time and was not disappointed at all. This tea has a lovely spicy taste, gives you a nice warm feeling
Would give it a 10 if I could.
Perfect. Don't stop making this. Better than Pukka