Tesco Finest Vanilla Chai 50 Tea Bags 125G

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy21kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • 50 Spiced black tea bags with vanilla flavour.
  • A delicate blend of black tea, fragrant warming spices and sweet vanilla. Strength No. 2 This chai, with its blend of spices and hint of vanilla, makes a great alternative to black tea. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They’re sourced from the world’s lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Tea*, Cinnamon (10%), Ginger (8%), Flavourings, Star Anise (2%), Clove, Cardamom, Vanilla Powder, Black Pepper.

*Rainforest Alliance Certified

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy10kJ / 3kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.2g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml boiling water.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Why do it tescos

1 stars

I used to love this. Drank it for years. Now they have just changed it and it tastes disgusting. Why do Tesco's do this. It is deeply upsetting.

Tastiest Tea I've ever had....love it...hurry up a

5 stars

Tastiest Tea I've ever had....love it...hurry up and get some more in stock as I don't like the taste of the other brands

Avoid

1 stars

Very strong taste of vanilla. The vanilla overpowers all other flavours. It is disgusting and I strongly urge you to avoid! A waste of money!

Lovely tea

5 stars

I bought this for the first time and was not disappointed at all. This tea has a lovely spicy taste, gives you a nice warm feeling

Would give it a 10 if I could.

5 stars

Perfect. Don't stop making this. Better than Pukka

