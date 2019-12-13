By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest English Breakfast 100 Tea Bags 250G

2.5(9)Write a review
£ 2.39
£0.96/100g
  • Energy11kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • 100 Black tea bags.
  • A robust, classic blend with a deep amber colour, combining the rich maltiness of Assam with the lively edge of Kenyan Tea. Strength No.02 A blend of beautifully rich and malty Assam from India and brisk Kenyan tea. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They’re sourced from the world’s lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>How to make the perfect cup of tea: </strong></p><ol> <li>To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.</li> <li>Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.</li> <li>Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew. </li> <li>Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred. </li></ol>

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy5kJ / 1kcal11kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Awful rebrand

1 stars

Before the rebrand these were my first choice. Now quality is really poor and cannot be considered “finest” in any way.

Lovely cuppa

5 stars

Lovely cuppa

fail...

1 stars

Bags were not sealed correctly, over 1/4 of the packets worth of tea bags were not usable.

Has become totally tasteless

1 stars

This used to be exceptionally good tea for the price. However, a couple of weeks back it disappeared from the list - and when it re-appeared (new batch? new blend? new supplier?) it was the most tasteless tea that my partner and I can remember. As soon as we can get something different we will scrap this box and not use it again.

The tea has changed out of all recognition followi

2 stars

The tea has changed out of all recognition following the recent revamp. I am now looking for an alternative to the harsh bitter notes the bag produces.

good tea but should be single bags

4 stars

really nice tea but it's a pain having to separate the double tea bags . They are easy to tear whilst separating so that the tea leaks out.

Dull and lifeless

1 stars

This was suggested replacement for Tesco Finest Gold Tea bags, which I'd enjoyed for years and so very disappointed to see removed from range (was best product of its kind anywhere in my very long history of tea drinking). This tasted dusty and dull by comparison, despite having same description of flavour (bright and full bodied) - will not repurchase, and against hope Gold Teabags come back.

Change them back!

1 stars

these used to be so good. Refreshing and with a taste quite unlike any other "ordinary" teabag. What has happened! the bag shape has changed and now splits as soon as you pull it apart. The flavour has changed significantly - in fact there IS no flavour now and I'm hunting out alternatives. :(

Good rounded flavour.

5 stars

We can hardly tell the difference between using these in a mug and Tesco's Finest loose tea brewed in the pot.

