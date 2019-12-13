Tesco Finest English Breakfast 100 Tea Bags 250G

Awful rebrand
Before the rebrand these were my first choice. Now quality is really poor and cannot be considered “finest” in any way.
Lovely cuppa
fail...
Bags were not sealed correctly, over 1/4 of the packets worth of tea bags were not usable.
Has become totally tasteless
This used to be exceptionally good tea for the price. However, a couple of weeks back it disappeared from the list - and when it re-appeared (new batch? new blend? new supplier?) it was the most tasteless tea that my partner and I can remember. As soon as we can get something different we will scrap this box and not use it again.
The tea has changed out of all recognition following the recent revamp. I am now looking for an alternative to the harsh bitter notes the bag produces.
good tea but should be single bags
really nice tea but it's a pain having to separate the double tea bags . They are easy to tear whilst separating so that the tea leaks out.
Dull and lifeless
This was suggested replacement for Tesco Finest Gold Tea bags, which I'd enjoyed for years and so very disappointed to see removed from range (was best product of its kind anywhere in my very long history of tea drinking). This tasted dusty and dull by comparison, despite having same description of flavour (bright and full bodied) - will not repurchase, and against hope Gold Teabags come back.
Change them back!
these used to be so good. Refreshing and with a taste quite unlike any other "ordinary" teabag. What has happened! the bag shape has changed and now splits as soon as you pull it apart. The flavour has changed significantly - in fact there IS no flavour now and I'm hunting out alternatives. :(
Good rounded flavour.
We can hardly tell the difference between using these in a mug and Tesco's Finest loose tea brewed in the pot.