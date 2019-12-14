By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Decaffeinated Earl Grey 50 Tea Bags 125G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Decaffeinated Earl Grey 50 Tea Bags 125G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy11kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated black tea bags with flavouring.
  • Decaffeinated A decaffeinated blend of black tea, infused with the flavour of bergamot oil for a distinctive hint of citrus. It's the aromatic natural oils of the bergamot that gives Earl Grey its distinctive flavour. Strength No.01 Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They’re sourced from the world’s lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Decaffeinated Black Tea*, Flavouring.

*Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>How to make the perfect cup of tea: </strong></p><ol> <li>To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.</li> <li>Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.</li> <li>Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew. </li> <li>Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred. </li></ol>

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy5kJ / 1kcal11kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

The nicest of all the decaffeinated teas I've trie

5 stars

The nicest of all the decaffeinated teas I've tried.

Good tea

5 stars

Nice flavour. Much better value than Twinings.

great

5 stars

these are great and at fraction of the price.

Very weak

2 stars

Very weak

