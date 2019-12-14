Tesco Finest Decaffeinated Earl Grey 50 Tea Bags 125G

The nicest of all the decaffeinated teas I've trie
Good tea
great
Very weak
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal
INGREDIENTS: Decaffeinated Black Tea*, Flavouring.
*Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
50 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
125g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|5kJ / 1kcal
|11kJ / 3kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
The nicest of all the decaffeinated teas I've tried.
Nice flavour. Much better value than Twinings.
these are great and at fraction of the price.
Very weak