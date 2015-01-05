Parker Jotter Stainless Steel Gold Trim Ball Pen Button action Fitted with Medium Blue Parker Ball Pen refill Cool, classic look Slow down and appreciate the experience of expressing your thoughts and ideas on paper with the PARKER Jotter Stainless Steel ballpoint pen. A style icon for over 60 years, the Jotter has a fresh, streamlined design. It features a stainless steel barrel and cap, high-shine gold-finish trims, and an arrowhead clip. The Jotter’s stunning details make it a refined gift for graduates, first-time job seekers, or anyone who appreciates the art of fine writing. This pen arrives packaged in an elegant gift box.

Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come. For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.

Streamlined style with clean lines for a fresh take on the iconic PARKER Jotter design Stainless steel barrel accented by high-shine gold-finish trims and an arrowhead clip Signature retractable design opens and closes with a satisfying click Fitted with Quinkflow ballpoint refill for optimal ink flow and a smooth writing experience; blue ink; medium tip; also accepts PARKER gel refills Gift box not included

Produce of

Made in France