We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Parker Jotter Stainless Steel Gold Trim Ball Pen
image 1 of Parker Jotter Stainless Steel Gold Trim Ball Penimage 2 of Parker Jotter Stainless Steel Gold Trim Ball Penimage 3 of Parker Jotter Stainless Steel Gold Trim Ball Pen

Parker Jotter Stainless Steel Gold Trim Ball Pen

5(1)
Write a review

£12.00

£12.00/each

Parker Jotter Stainless Steel Gold Trim Ball PenButton actionFitted with Medium Blue Parker Ball Pen refillCool, classic lookSlow down and appreciate the experience of expressing your thoughts and ideas on paper with the PARKER Jotter Stainless Steel ballpoint pen. A style icon for over 60 years, the Jotter has a fresh, streamlined design. It features a stainless steel barrel and cap, high-shine gold-finish trims, and an arrowhead clip. The Jotter’s stunning details make it a refined gift for graduates, first-time job seekers, or anyone who appreciates the art of fine writing. This pen arrives packaged in an elegant gift box.
Slow down and appreciate the experience of expressing your thoughts and ideas on paper with the PARKER Jotter Stainless Steel ballpoint pen. A style icon for over 60 years, the Jotter has a fresh, streamlined design. It features a stainless steel barrel and cap, high-shine gold-finish trims, and an arrowhead clip. The Jotter’s stunning details make it a refined gift for graduates, first-time job seekers, or anyone who appreciates the art of fine writing. This pen arrives packaged in an elegant gift box.
Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come.For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.
Streamlined style with clean lines for a fresh take on the iconic PARKER Jotter designStainless steel barrel accented by high-shine gold-finish trims and an arrowhead clipSignature retractable design opens and closes with a satisfying clickFitted with Quinkflow ballpoint refill for optimal ink flow and a smooth writing experience; blue ink; medium tip; also accepts PARKER gel refillsGift box not included

Produce of

Made in France

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here