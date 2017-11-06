By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pilot Frixion Blue 3 Pack

5(9)Write a review
Pilot Frixion Blue 3 Pack
£ 7.00
£2.34/each

Product Description

  • Unique Metamocolor ink erases cleanly
  • Mistakes can be over-written immediately
  • Refills reduce waste and reduce consumer cost

  • You'll never have to cross out again with the slim Pilot Frixion pens which feature handy eraser tops that get rid of your mistakes in a flash.

    The pens feature unique Metamocolor ink which erases cleanly. You can even rewrite over the erased text straight after you've rubbed out. The refillable Pilot Frixion rollerball pens each have 0.7mm nibs for great precision.

  • M - 0.7mm Roller
  • Softgrip

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic for school or college

5 stars

These pens are so clever and enable me to make really neat notes in pen as any mistakes are easily rubbed away! Only downside is that I use them so much, they run out quickly.

Excellent pens

5 stars

I bought this a month ago excellent pens with erasers which actually do erase the writing

great for kid's homework

5 stars

very useful for kids when doing homework, no more messy writing!

pilot pens

5 stars

my son loves these pens said help him with neat writing look like ill be buting these all term

Really smooth writers

5 stars

Bought these pens for my children- they LOVE them.

Exactly what was needed

4 stars

I bought these for my son for school as these were recommended by the school

Just what we needed

5 stars

I bought this using Tesco vouchers for my daughter for her school supplies and they're just what she needed

Get it right, even if not first time

5 stars

My son aged 8 years uses these for school, looks neat and any errors can simply be erased with ease, definitely recommend

Amazing!!

5 stars

I bought these pens 3 weeks ago for school. And i'm solo happy that I did!!

Usually bought next

Pilot Frixion Asstd 3 Pack

£ 7.00
£2.34/each

Pilot Frixion Blu Set In Case

£ 9.50
£9.50/each

Pilot Frixion Black 3 Pack

£ 7.00
£2.34/each

Staedtler 10Hb Noris Pencils W/ Eraser/Sharpener

£ 3.50
£0.35/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here