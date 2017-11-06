Pilot Frixion Blue 3 Pack

Fantastic for school or college
These pens are so clever and enable me to make really neat notes in pen as any mistakes are easily rubbed away! Only downside is that I use them so much, they run out quickly.
Excellent pens
I bought this a month ago excellent pens with erasers which actually do erase the writing
great for kid's homework
very useful for kids when doing homework, no more messy writing!
pilot pens
my son loves these pens said help him with neat writing look like ill be buting these all term
Really smooth writers
Bought these pens for my children- they LOVE them.
Exactly what was needed
I bought these for my son for school as these were recommended by the school
Just what we needed
I bought this using Tesco vouchers for my daughter for her school supplies and they're just what she needed
Get it right, even if not first time
My son aged 8 years uses these for school, looks neat and any errors can simply be erased with ease, definitely recommend
Amazing!!
I bought these pens 3 weeks ago for school. And i'm solo happy that I did!!