Pilot V7 Liquid Ink Rollerball Black 5 Pack
  • Unique Hi-Tec point nib allows for greater precision
  • Ink viewer window
  • Pure liquid ink

  • This triple pack of Pilot V7 black liquid ink pens features unique Hi-Tec point medium nibs for great precision.

    The pure liquid ink gives long-lasting, vibrant colour and is rapid dry for a professional look. The ink viewer window allows you to see how much ink is left.

Great pens

We love these pens but it is so hard to find the Pilot V7 as most shops only stock the V5. I stocked up as they were a great price (£3 for 3 pens) but I was pleasantly surprised when we received the packs with 2 free pens. As always, Tesco came out trumps with both the product and the service. Many thanks Tesco :-)

Satisfying to use

These are exactly the type of technical feeling pen I enjoy using. Good for drawing diagrams as well as taking highly legible notes. The thickness of the line is just right for scanning, perfect for annotating documents for scanning and emailing on. Ordering direct from Tesco was a great option, as I arranged a handy local pick-up from a Tesco Metro when travelling. The price was cheaper than I could order online from anywhere else.

