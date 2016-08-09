Plaza Pink Sparkling Rose Brut 75Cl

Light for sunny days
Light sparkling Rose wine, suitable for Summer BBQs & sipping in the garden! It is medium dry with a light fruity flavour, always a favourite with girlfriends!
Lovely crisp pink bubbley!
We were very pleased with this wine - perfect for summer evenings, lovely summer fruit hints. The label has a chequered white and blank motif which i think lowered the overall look of the bottle if giving it as a gift - a bit like a racing flag!
This wine is good
This sparkling wine is light and crisp with a fruity background. A wine that you would enjoy sitting out in the sun with a picnic. It is wine to be drunk during the day or as a dessert wine. It is not a wine I would buy again, as I prefer something with a little more body.
Stunning party pink
Delicious sparkling Rose from Italy. This wine would light up any dark winters night and transport the drinker to sunny summer evenings. It could hold its own against any pink champagne however pricey. Delicate undertones fab!
YUMMY!
This is a gorgeous light, not too dry, fruity fizz. Absolutely perfect for any occasion. It was also on offer but would definitely buy at full price for a treat at Christmas.
Lovely Pink Fizz
I got this when it was half price. It was very easy going and nice to drink at anytime. I would thoroughly recommend
A very drinkable option
Not everyone enjoys, or even likes, champagne or sparkling wine. As about 80 people were going to be asked to celebrate our Golden Wedding we decided to find a generally acceptable alternative to the traditional champagne toast. In particular, the ladies loved it and judging by the very, very few partly consumed glasses left, this Italian pink sparkling wine proved to be a very acceptable alternative at a very reasonable cost, but it was on offer!
taste so good
I love Love this wine it is so refreshing for party or picnic I love it
Brilliant
Would definately buy again as everyone commented how good it was and it was half the price of some others
Easy like Sunday morning......
Easy drinking and inoffensive. Be nice on a sunny day in the garden!