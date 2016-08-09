By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plaza Pink Sparkling Rose Brut 75Cl

4.5(11)Write a review
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy427kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • PLAZA PINK ROSE' SPARKLING BRUT 75 cl
  • A fresh, fruity Italian sparkling winr made from grapes grown in the north east of Italy. Delicious summer berry fruit flavours and lively floreal notes. Perfect served chilled, for any occasion, or try with fresh fruit salad.
  A fresh, fruity Italian sparkling winr made from grapes grown in the north east of Italy. Delicious summer berry fruit flavours and lively floreal notes. Perfect served chilled, for any occasion, or try with fresh fruit salad.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite, Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A seductive sparkling Rosé wine with an intense fruity bouquet

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

CR-Campegine in Vazzola (TV), Italy

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Blanc, Pinot Nero

Vinification Details

  • This sparkling wine represents the natural characteristics of the red Veneto varieties, which are distinguished by their brilliance of color, combined with a rounded, well-balanced body. Vinification as a rosé accentuates the wine's freshness by avoiding the intrusiveness of the tannins in the skins. Temperature-controlled fermentation in pressurized tanks and the use of selected yeasts enriches this sparkling wine with attractive fruity aromas.

History

  • not applicable, not applicable

Regional Information

  • A fresh fruity Italian sparkling wine made from grapes grown in the North East of Italy. Delicious summer berry fruit flavours and lively floral notes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect served chilled, for any occasion, or try with fresh fruit salad.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • CR-Campegine in Vazzola (TV),
  • Italy.
  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy342kJ / 82kcal427kJ / 103kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Light for sunny days

4 stars

Light sparkling Rose wine, suitable for Summer BBQs & sipping in the garden! It is medium dry with a light fruity flavour, always a favourite with girlfriends!

Lovely crisp pink bubbley!

4 stars

We were very pleased with this wine - perfect for summer evenings, lovely summer fruit hints. The label has a chequered white and blank motif which i think lowered the overall look of the bottle if giving it as a gift - a bit like a racing flag!

This wine is good

3 stars

This sparkling wine is light and crisp with a fruity background. A wine that you would enjoy sitting out in the sun with a picnic. It is wine to be drunk during the day or as a dessert wine. It is not a wine I would buy again, as I prefer something with a little more body.

Stunning party pink

5 stars

Delicious sparkling Rose from Italy. This wine would light up any dark winters night and transport the drinker to sunny summer evenings. It could hold its own against any pink champagne however pricey. Delicate undertones fab!

YUMMY!

5 stars

This is a gorgeous light, not too dry, fruity fizz. Absolutely perfect for any occasion. It was also on offer but would definitely buy at full price for a treat at Christmas.

Lovely Pink Fizz

5 stars

I got this when it was half price. It was very easy going and nice to drink at anytime. I would thoroughly recommend

A very drinkable option

4 stars

Not everyone enjoys, or even likes, champagne or sparkling wine. As about 80 people were going to be asked to celebrate our Golden Wedding we decided to find a generally acceptable alternative to the traditional champagne toast. In particular, the ladies loved it and judging by the very, very few partly consumed glasses left, this Italian pink sparkling wine proved to be a very acceptable alternative at a very reasonable cost, but it was on offer!

taste so good

5 stars

I love Love this wine it is so refreshing for party or picnic I love it

Brilliant

5 stars

Would definately buy again as everyone commented how good it was and it was half the price of some others

Easy like Sunday morning......

4 stars

Easy drinking and inoffensive. Be nice on a sunny day in the garden!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

