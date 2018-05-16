By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fine Beans 200G

Tesco Fine Beans 200G
£ 1.00
£5.00/kg
  • Energy104kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130.40kJ(31.20kcal)

Product Description

  • Fine beans
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Great steamed, stir fried or even in salads.
  • Sweet and delicate
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our fine beans are grown in carefully tended fields where they are harvested by hand and specially selected for their delicate, sweet flavour.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Delicate beans carefully grown for their sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 100g
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Beans

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3-4 minutes or until tender.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer and steam for 4-5 mins or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Egypt,Guatemala,Kenya,Morocco,Mozambique,Senegal,Tanzania

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as solda typical 80g serving contains
Energy130.40kJ(31.20kcal)104.32kJ(24.96kcal)
Fat.40g.32g
Saturates.10g.08g
Carbohydrate3.10g2.48g
Sugars2.20g1.76g
Fibre3.40g2.72g
Protein2.10g1.68g
Salt.00.00g

