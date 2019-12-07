By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Earl Grey Leaf Tea 125G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Earl Grey Leaf Tea 125G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

Product Description

  • Black tea with flavouring.
  • A delicate blend of black tea, infused with the flavour of bergamot oil for a distinctive hint of citrus. Strength No. 1 It's the aromatic natural oils of the bergamot that give Earl Grey its distinctive flavour. Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They’re sourced from the world’s lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Tea*, Flavouring.

*Rainforest Alliance certified

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one teaspoon per person and add one for the pot.

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred.

     

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Absolutely awful. Its not proper loose leaf tea, j

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Its not proper loose leaf tea, just dust. Also it seems you've just used flavouring rather than bergamot oil. Not sure why you would badge this as 'finest'.

Even the price doesn’t make this palatable

1 stars

If I could leave 0 stars I would! Immediately on opening I could tell this was a poor product. As others have said it is like dust. This is not loose leaf tea, it goes straight through the strainer leaving you with a gritty, dusty drink. The flavour is far too strong and not the subtle Earl Grey of other brands. It certainly isn’t worthy of being a “finest” product. OK, so it’s cheap but even that doesn’t save it. I drank half a cup from the first pot, threw the remainder of the pot down the sink and put the packet in the bin. Do not bother!

Don't bother

1 stars

Awful tea leaves, far too fine so go through strainers and infuser. Wouldn't recommend. Spend the extra and buy whole leaf loose tea.

Avoid if you like Earl Grey.

1 stars

This is some sort of wierd crunched up loose leaf. It tastes nothing like earl grey to me. I stupidly brought two boxes...I'm taking the unopened one back now.

Finest?

2 stars

In an attempt to reduce our plastic use we decided to return to leaf tea. I thought that "Finest" referred to the quality of the product, but in this case it seems to describe the tea leaves! The leaves are so fine as to be almost dust and the resulting brew is far too strong and bitter unless it is poured instantly. It even smells bitter. To add insult to injury the inner packet appears to be plasticized foil, which isn't recyclable anywhere that I know of. On the plus side, the box is attractive. We'll be returning to the leading brand.

Fragrant and tasty

5 stars

It's the scent that gets you first, straight from the packet, then all the rituals, the warming of the pot, the measuring, boiling, pouring, waiting, all add to the moment of taste. Well worth the wait.

