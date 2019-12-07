Tesco Finest Earl Grey Leaf Tea 125G

Absolutely awful. Its not proper loose leaf tea, j
Absolutely awful. Its not proper loose leaf tea, just dust. Also it seems you've just used flavouring rather than bergamot oil. Not sure why you would badge this as 'finest'.
Even the price doesn’t make this palatable
If I could leave 0 stars I would! Immediately on opening I could tell this was a poor product. As others have said it is like dust. This is not loose leaf tea, it goes straight through the strainer leaving you with a gritty, dusty drink. The flavour is far too strong and not the subtle Earl Grey of other brands. It certainly isn’t worthy of being a “finest” product. OK, so it’s cheap but even that doesn’t save it. I drank half a cup from the first pot, threw the remainder of the pot down the sink and put the packet in the bin. Do not bother!
Don't bother
Awful tea leaves, far too fine so go through strainers and infuser. Wouldn't recommend. Spend the extra and buy whole leaf loose tea.
Avoid if you like Earl Grey.
This is some sort of wierd crunched up loose leaf. It tastes nothing like earl grey to me. I stupidly brought two boxes...I'm taking the unopened one back now.
Finest?
In an attempt to reduce our plastic use we decided to return to leaf tea. I thought that "Finest" referred to the quality of the product, but in this case it seems to describe the tea leaves! The leaves are so fine as to be almost dust and the resulting brew is far too strong and bitter unless it is poured instantly. It even smells bitter. To add insult to injury the inner packet appears to be plasticized foil, which isn't recyclable anywhere that I know of. On the plus side, the box is attractive. We'll be returning to the leading brand.
Fragrant and tasty
It's the scent that gets you first, straight from the packet, then all the rituals, the warming of the pot, the measuring, boiling, pouring, waiting, all add to the moment of taste. Well worth the wait.