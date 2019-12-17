By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Beef Grills 340G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£5.89/kg

Offer

Per beef grillsteak (87g) grilled provides:
  • Energy716kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.77g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Beef grillsteaks made with chopped and shaped beef and seasoning.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our succulent Beef Grillsteaks are a great choice for teatime or BBQ. Made using beef sourced from UK and Irish farms, our versatile Grillsteaks can make your meal times more interesting.
  • Deliciously juicy grillsteaks with UK and Irish farmed beef
  • Made with 100% UK & Irish beef
  • Delicious BBQ from frozen
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (82%), Water, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Beef Fat, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Rosemary Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with powdery grey surface before cooking. Turn over regularly.
Cook until no pink meat remains.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure your beef grillsteaks are cooked until piping hot and cooked throughout, without any pink meat remaining.
These instructions are guideline only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Tastiest when grilled straight from the freezer.
Medium Grill 12 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively, Oven Bake:
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Cook in the middle of the oven, on a tray with upturned edges.
Turn over halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom with beef sourced from farms within the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try serving with chips, corn on the cob and a crisp salad

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Beef Grillsteak (87g) Grilled Provides:
Energy - kJ1279kJ716kJ
- kcal308kcal172kcal
Fat 25g11g
- of which Saturates 8.6g3.7g
Carbohydrate 4.8g4.2g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 16g14g
Salt 0.89g0.77g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Be careful how you cook these, they ooze fat.

4 stars

I do enjoy these, they make a nice change for dinner with a dollop of mash and some tasty thick gravy. The only thing that stops me putting 5 stars is the horrendous amount of fat that comes out of them. I did some recently in the oven in a casserole dish and the amount of fat left in the bottom of the dish turned my stomach. The birds enjoyed it heaped on a dry crust left over from the loaf, but, me, I'm not so keen. Birds Eye, what are you playing at?

Avoid unless you like junk food

1 stars

Based on the reviews for this product I decided it give it a go as I was short on time for the day I decided to cook this. Followed the cooking instructions to the letter, served it with chunky chips. What a disaster, horrible taste and texture. Unable to eat this product and threw it in the bin. Went hungry and ended up later eating olives and feta cheese. Never again will I buy this product. I usually cook from scratch using fresh meat and veg so perhaps my tastebuds are used to better! Processed food is definitely not for me

Good.

4 stars

one of the nicest beef burgers,

The best beef grillsteaks.

5 stars

These are exceptional high quality beef grillsteaks. They can be oven cooked quickly within forty minutes at around gas mark 180°c. Once cooked, they are soft and tender, tasting very succulent indeed. Their an excellent accompaniment with oven chips on a Saturday night.

