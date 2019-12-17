Birds Eye 4 Beef Grills 340G

Be careful how you cook these, they ooze fat.
I do enjoy these, they make a nice change for dinner with a dollop of mash and some tasty thick gravy. The only thing that stops me putting 5 stars is the horrendous amount of fat that comes out of them. I did some recently in the oven in a casserole dish and the amount of fat left in the bottom of the dish turned my stomach. The birds enjoyed it heaped on a dry crust left over from the loaf, but, me, I'm not so keen. Birds Eye, what are you playing at?
Avoid unless you like junk food
Based on the reviews for this product I decided it give it a go as I was short on time for the day I decided to cook this. Followed the cooking instructions to the letter, served it with chunky chips. What a disaster, horrible taste and texture. Unable to eat this product and threw it in the bin. Went hungry and ended up later eating olives and feta cheese. Never again will I buy this product. I usually cook from scratch using fresh meat and veg so perhaps my tastebuds are used to better! Processed food is definitely not for me
Good.
one of the nicest beef burgers,
The best beef grillsteaks.
These are exceptional high quality beef grillsteaks. They can be oven cooked quickly within forty minutes at around gas mark 180°c. Once cooked, they are soft and tender, tasting very succulent indeed. Their an excellent accompaniment with oven chips on a Saturday night.