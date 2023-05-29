We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mash Direct Potato Cheese Onion Croquette 300G

Mash Direct Potato Cheese Onion Croquette 300G

£2.20

£7.33/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Two croquettes (100g) contains:
Energy
895kJ
214kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Two croquettes (100g) contains:

Potato, Cheese and Onion Croquettes
Cooked fresh on our farmMashed potato, cheese and onion coated in a crispy golden crumbSix generations of farmingAll Products Gluten FreeSuitable for vegetariansVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Potato (57%), Crumb (12%) [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Mature Cheese (Milk) (12%), Batter [Water, Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)], White Onion (6%), Potato Flake, Potato Starch, Salt, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

May contain: Egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

300g

