Tesco Finest Assam Leaf Tea 125G

This was probably the worst loose tea I have ever
This was probably the worst loose tea I have ever had. The tea is dust rather than leaves, and has no flavour. I would expect better tea in economy tea bags.
An excellent quality loose Assam tea
This is an excellent Assam loose tea and the relatively fine "ground" of the leaves is totally consistent with a quality tea of this kind. The flavour is extremely good; I choose to blend two packs of this with one pack of "standard" Tesco loose tea as it seems to suit our rather hard water.
Poor flavour and like dust.
I was very disappointed with this product. It was like dust more like the tea found in a tea bag. I would not recommend buying this. I could not even say that it had a good taste. Definitely not up to the usual Tesco finest.
Dust!
Leaves? More like dust. Tasted OK but fell through the filter.
Catastrophe
This was my favourite tea - until my last shopping trip. It used to have a beautiful box, the best design on any tea. And now it looks horrible - like the branding of a small town firm of undertakers. However I gritted my teeth and bought an ugly new box as none of the proper ones were visible. But worse was to come. I haven’t even opened the box yet, but my friend has told me that the tea itself is downgraded too - and sent photos to demonstrate. Catastrophe. Unless these changes are reversed I shall have to look elsewhere for my daily breakfast cuppas.
Great taste, full bodied flavour.
Some Assam tea is 'dusty', this tea is very good quality.