Tesco Finest Assam Leaf Tea 125G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Assam Leaf Tea 125G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g
  • Energy11kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Black loose leaf tea.
  • From India's Brahmaputra valley, with a deep amber colour and rich, malty flavour. Assam is often chosen as a breakfast tea, thanks to its strength and rich, malty flavour. Strength No. 3 Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They’re sourced from the world’s lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  From India's Brahmaputra valley, with a deep amber colour and rich, malty flavour. Assam is often chosen as a breakfast tea, thanks to its strength and rich, malty flavour. Strength No. 3 Only the highest quality tea leaves are used to create each blend of Tesco Finest tea. They're sourced from the world's lushest tea gardens, renowned for their exceptional flavours. Each blend is then perfectly balanced to bring out its characteristic flavour profile. Our tea master ensures every blend is of the same great quality.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of India, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>How to make a perfect cup of tea:</strong></p><ol> <li>To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water. </li> <li>Use 1 teaspoon per person and add 1 for the pot. </li> <li>Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 4-5 minutes to allow full flavour to brew.</li> <li>Service with or without milk, or add a slice of lemon if preferred. </li></ol>

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy5kJ / 1kcal11kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This was probably the worst loose tea I have ever

1 stars

This was probably the worst loose tea I have ever had. The tea is dust rather than leaves, and has no flavour. I would expect better tea in economy tea bags.

An excellent quality loose Assam tea

5 stars

This is an excellent Assam loose tea and the relatively fine "ground" of the leaves is totally consistent with a quality tea of this kind. The flavour is extremely good; I choose to blend two packs of this with one pack of "standard" Tesco loose tea as it seems to suit our rather hard water.

Poor flavour and like dust.

1 stars

I was very disappointed with this product. It was like dust more like the tea found in a tea bag. I would not recommend buying this. I could not even say that it had a good taste. Definitely not up to the usual Tesco finest.

Dust!

2 stars

Leaves? More like dust. Tasted OK but fell through the filter.

Catastrophe

2 stars

This was my favourite tea - until my last shopping trip. It used to have a beautiful box, the best design on any tea. And now it looks horrible - like the branding of a small town firm of undertakers. However I gritted my teeth and bought an ugly new box as none of the proper ones were visible. But worse was to come. I haven’t even opened the box yet, but my friend has told me that the tea itself is downgraded too - and sent photos to demonstrate. Catastrophe. Unless these changes are reversed I shall have to look elsewhere for my daily breakfast cuppas.

Great taste, full bodied flavour.

5 stars

Some Assam tea is 'dusty', this tea is very good quality.

