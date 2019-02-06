By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gatorade Cool Blue Drink 591Ml

Gatorade Cool Blue Drink 591Ml
£ 1.95
£0.33/100ml
Per Bottle
  • Energy140kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100ml

Product Description

  • Artificial Fruit (Blueberry) Flavour Energy Drink
  • Proven hydration with electrolytes
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 591ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid (E330) and Sodium Citrate (E331), Natural & Artificial Flavouring, Salt, Antioxidant: Monopotassium Phosphate (E340), Modified Corn* Starch, Emulsifier: Glycerol Ester of Rosin (E445), Artificial Colour: Brilliant Blue (E133), * Derived from Genetically Modified Source

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

Serving Per Pack: 1, Serving Size: 591ml

Importer address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Return to

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Net Contents

591ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlper serving (591 ml)
Energy kJ98.75583.6
Energy Kcal23.69140.0
Fat0.0g0.0g
of which saturates0.0g0.0g
Total Carbohydrate6.09g36.0g
of which sugars5.75g34.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.12g0.69g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

More Please!

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant!

