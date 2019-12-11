Hersheys Chocolate Syrup 680G

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Syrup.
- Hersheys chocolate has been an American favourite since 1907.
- Now you can enjoy the original taste of Hersheys chocolate in a smooth, rich syrup. A great addition to ice cream, desserts or to flavour milk, why not try it as an ingredient for some dessert recipes.
- Nothing says sweet like the classic taste of HERSHEY'S Syrup. Use this easy squeeze bottle to create cold glasses of chocolate milk, chocolate floats, chocolate sundaes, rich hot cocoa and more!
- Pack size: 680g
Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup*, Corn Syrup*, Water, Cocoa Powder (8%), Sugar*, Thickener, Xanthan Gum E415, Salt, Artificial Flavour, Vanillin, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Corn
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16°C - 18°C) and consume before the date given. Keep refrigerated after opening.
Produce of
Made in USA
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- U.S.A.
Return to
- Please send comments within EU to:
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
680g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1079 kJ / 258 kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|of which Sugars
|50.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.09g
