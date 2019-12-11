By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hersheys Chocolate Syrup 680G
£ 3.75
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Syrup.
  • Hersheys chocolate has been an American favourite since 1907.
  • Now you can enjoy the original taste of Hersheys chocolate in a smooth, rich syrup. A great addition to ice cream, desserts or to flavour milk, why not try it as an ingredient for some dessert recipes.
  • Nothing says sweet like the classic taste of HERSHEY'S Syrup. Use this easy squeeze bottle to create cold glasses of chocolate milk, chocolate floats, chocolate sundaes, rich hot cocoa and more!
  • Pack size: 680g

Information

Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup*, Corn Syrup*, Water, Cocoa Powder (8%), Sugar*, Thickener, Xanthan Gum E415, Salt, Artificial Flavour, Vanillin, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Corn

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16°C - 18°C) and consume before the date given. Keep refrigerated after opening.

Produce of

Made in USA

Name and address

  • Hershey Company,
  • 100 Crystal A Drive,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • U.S.A.

Return to

  • Please send comments within EU to:
  • Hershey International,
  • c/o A.I.B. International,
  • P.O. Box 11,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7YZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

680g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1079 kJ / 258 kcal
Fat 0.9g
of which Saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 60.7g
of which Sugars 50.1g
Protein 1.7g
Salt 0.09g

