Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill White Vanilla 2 X 17 Ml

Product Description
- White Vanilla Bean
- Our Home Our Planet
- www.ourhome-ourplanet.com
- For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Lasts for up to 160 days*
- *Lasts for 80 days per refill based on 12 hours daily usage at minimum setting.
- Experience the smooth blend of white vanilla sprinkled with essence of fresh coconut and a touch of white magnolia and musk. Contains natural essential oils extracted from plants & flowers.
- New Air Wick warmer gives you 5x more fragrance control to ensure fragrance is just right for any room large or small so your home always smells fresh and welcoming.
- Contains natural essential oils
- Pack size: 38ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Retain instructions for future reference
- 1. Remove the plastic cap from the fragrance bottle.
- 2. Firmly insert fragrance bottle into the underside of the warmer unit, until a 'click' can be heard. Ensure the fragrance bottle is kept vertical at all times.
- 3. Plug the assembled unit into an available socket.
- 4. To increase or decrease the fragrance intensity, rotate the dial on the top of the warmer. Largest mark = max setting.
- 5. To replace the fragrance bottle, remove the device from the outlet and pull bottle downwards.
Warnings
- AIR WICK Scented Oil White Vanilla Bean PRECAUTIONS FOR USE: ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE PLUG IN MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. ALWAYS KEEP THE BOTTLE AND/OR PLUG IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. Do not operate with wet hands or metal objects. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. This product should not be used continuously, always switch off at the socket overnight. Leave 50cm of space above and around the plug in during use. Do not obstruct or block air flow from unit. Do not use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. ONLY APPROVED FOR USE WITH THE AIR WICK PLUG IN. THE USE OF OTHER REFILLS MAY GIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Please retain this pack for future reference. Use in well ventilated areas only.
- SAFETY/ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice / attention.
- WARNING
- Contains: dl-Citronellol, Geraniol, 2-Methyl-3-(p-isopropylphenyl)propionaldehy de, alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, alphaiso-Methylionone and Linalool.
- May cause an allergic skin reaction.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- Air Wick™ Consumer Services:
- For help and advice, contact us: www.airwick.co.uk
- UK: PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel 0845 769 7079
- ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel 01 661 7318
Net Contents
2 x 17ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
