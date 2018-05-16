Birds Eye Traditional Chicken Dinner 400G

- Energy1604kJ 381kcal19%
Product Description
- Chicken dinner with whole chicken breast, roast potatoes, garden peas, carrots and a sage and onion stuffing ball, in gravy.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- 100% chicken breast fillet in homestyle gravy, Aunt Bessie's mini roast potatoes & Birds Eye peas
- One Birds Eye Traditional Chicken Dinner meal provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- At Birds Eye we have Sunday covered and we sure know how to make the most out of a roast. Our Traditional Chicken Dinner consists of moist 100% chicken breast, covered in a generous helping of gravy, a handful of golden Aunt Bessie's mini roasties, a selection of our carefully nurtured vegetables to add a burst of sweetness to your dish and a delicious ball of sage and onion stuffing. So sit back, relax and let Birds Eye provide you with a mouth-watering roast dinner, minus the fuss.
- Made with Aunt Bessie's mini roasties
- 1 of 5 a-day
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Gravy 25% (Water, Chicken Stock (Chicken Extract, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Concentrated Onion Juice), Cornflour, Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Onion, Leek), Caramelised Sugar, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Dried Sage), Roast Potato (20%) (Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Colour: Caramel, Natural Flavouring), Marinated Chicken Breast (20%) (Chicken Breast, Salt, Dextrose), Carrot (14%), Peas (12%), Sage and Onion Stuffing Ball (7%) (Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Sage, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Dried Parsley, Sage Extract, Yeast), Salted Butter (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution: The tray may soften on heating and will regain rigidity on standing.
When removing the film lid after cooking, do so with caution as hot steam may escape.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5 35-40 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Carefully cut or peel away the film lid over the potatoes and stuffing ball, keeping the film lid over the meat and vegetables compartment intact.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Two or more trays may require a longer cooking time.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g provides:
|Per meal (400g) oven baked provides:
|Energy - kJ
|396kJ
|1604kJ
|- kcal
|94kcal
|381kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|8.8g
|- of which Saturates
|0.9g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|41g
|- of which Sugars
|1.3g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|6.8g
|Protein
|7.7g
|31g
|Salt
|0.45g
|1.8g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
