Tesco Finest Tartare Sauce 175G

Worts tarta sause
Horrible taste of sour vinegar .. i like vinegar but this is gross and over powering..do Tesco no use taste testers for there products anymore. It was that horrible had to check the date
This is the finest tartare sauce, as it says on the label! However please could you change the shape of the jar so that I can get all of it out? 🙂
really unpleasant
I'm a huge fan of tartare sauce but I'm very sorry to say that I purchased this particular brand from my corner store this evening to accompany some scampi and I found it to be overpoweringly vinegar-like. I shall be returning it tomorrow.
Lovely fresh taste
Favourite in our house
Tasty Tartare Saucd
Obviously not as good as fresh home made stuff. This is better than leading brand. It is far tastier. It’s a shame the pot is so small! It’s a regular on our shopping list. I definitely recommend this.
Lovely tartare Sauce
We like this product it's very nice with our fish suppers.
Great tang to it
I have brought it before
May Be a recent change to mix
I often buy this but the last twice it tastes very acidic.
Not as nice as the cheaper non finest.
Rather bland. For me tartare sauce should have the mouth puckering quality of gherkins and the fragrance of dill. This has neither. At least it wasn't sweet as some brands are.
Best flavour
I always buy this Tartare Sauce admit has the best flavour of any I've tried.