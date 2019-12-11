By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Tartare Sauce 175G

3.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Tartare Sauce 175G
£ 1.50
£0.86/100g

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy200kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1336kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • Tartare sauce.
  • finest** Tartare Sauce With gherkins, capers, cream, and a dash of mustard Spoon this creamy, punchy sauce onto roast beef for the perfect pairing of flavours. We use gherkins, capers and cider vinegar for sharpness and a dash of mustard for added heat.
  • With gherkins, capers, cream, and a dash of mustard
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gherkin (8%), Capers (8%), Cider Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Single Cream (Milk) (4.5%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, English Mustard (2%) (Water, Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Citric Acid, Turmeric), Salt, Citrus Fibre, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1336kJ / 324kcal200kJ / 49kcal
Fat31.5g4.7g
Saturates3.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate8.8g1.3g
Sugars7.5g1.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.0g0.2g
Salt2.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Worts tarta sause

1 stars

Horrible taste of sour vinegar .. i like vinegar but this is gross and over powering..do Tesco no use taste testers for there products anymore. It was that horrible had to check the date

This is the finest tartare sauce, as it says on th

5 stars

This is the finest tartare sauce, as it says on the label! However please could you change the shape of the jar so that I can get all of it out? 🙂

really unpleasant

1 stars

I'm a huge fan of tartare sauce but I'm very sorry to say that I purchased this particular brand from my corner store this evening to accompany some scampi and I found it to be overpoweringly vinegar-like. I shall be returning it tomorrow.

Lovely fresh taste

5 stars

Favourite in our house

Tasty Tartare Saucd

5 stars

Obviously not as good as fresh home made stuff. This is better than leading brand. It is far tastier. It’s a shame the pot is so small! It’s a regular on our shopping list. I definitely recommend this.

Lovely tartare Sauce

5 stars

We like this product it's very nice with our fish suppers.

Great tang to it

5 stars

I have brought it before

May Be a recent change to mix

1 stars

I often buy this but the last twice it tastes very acidic.

Not as nice as the cheaper non finest.

3 stars

Rather bland. For me tartare sauce should have the mouth puckering quality of gherkins and the fragrance of dill. This has neither. At least it wasn't sweet as some brands are.

Best flavour

5 stars

I always buy this Tartare Sauce admit has the best flavour of any I've tried.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Horseradish Sauce 170G

£ 1.20
£0.71/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Cranberry Sauce 220G

£ 1.50
£0.68/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest British Mint Sauce 180G

£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here