Tesco Apricots 320G

£ 2.50
£7.82/kg
2 typical apricots
  • Energy140kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 155kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Apricots.
  • Hand picked Ripen at home in 2 3 days, smooth with a subtle sweetness
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Apricot

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of France, Italy, South Africa, Spain, USA, United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy155kJ / 37kcal140kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.2g6.5g
Sugars7.2g6.5g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein0.9g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

20 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Brown around the stone, sour and badly marked skin

1 stars

Brown around the stone, sour and badly marked skin. No bargain as had to bin most ate only 1 and a 1/2.

So so disappointed as what you send me are disgust

1 stars

So so disappointed as what you send me are disgusting they are poor quality and they rot before they are soft enough to eat. You need to sort it out as lm fed up with throwing my fruit, veg and salad stuff away.

These keep about a week then they are quite sweet!

4 stars

They get sweeter the longer you keep them and maybe leaving them near a sunny window helps them to ripen quickly, Yes I like them.

Terrible

1 stars

All fruit developed bruises and a sort of brown fungus around the stone. All had to be thrown away

Last week they were rubbish.

1 stars

Last week they were rubbish.

had to ripen at home but I thought they were actua

2 stars

had to ripen at home but I thought they were actually tasteless had no flavour very disappointed

Juicy

5 stars

good quality fruit

Very hard and then went rotten before ripening

1 stars

Very hard and then went rotten before ripening

Sold for their looks rather than their taste.

1 stars

These were unripe and very hard, and they never ripened properly. The flesh developed a different texture and it was utterly tasteless. No apricot taste at all.

as hard as cricket balls.

1 stars

I've had to give it one star as can't review without at least one but hey are not even worth one. I bought some of these last week.They were so hard and green at the stalk we could have played cricket with them. Ridiculous that packers send fruit of this standard. They wouldn't choose them for themselves!

