Tesco Finest British Mint Sauce 180G

Tesco Finest British Mint Sauce 180G
£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

One tablespoon
  • Energy51kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Mint sauce with white wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar of Modena.
  • finest** British Mint Sauce With a splash of Balsamic vinegar of Modena.
  • With a splash of Balsamic vinegar of Modena.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mint (33%), White Wine Vinegar (25%) (Sulphites), Water, Sugar (Sulphites), Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena (4.5%) (Sulphites) (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy339kJ / 80kcal51kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.6g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.7g2.5g
Sugars16.2g2.4g
Fibre2.1g0.3g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Best ready made mint sauce I've tasted.

5 stars

It is a really good alternative to homemade mint sauce. I dilute a smalll amount with vinegar and sprinkle a little sugar into it. I prefer it to others I have tried.

Tastes fresh

5 stars

Not many foods nicer than British lamb & homemade mint sauce. My mum taught me the old fashioned way of making mint sauce..chopping the mint with sugar & spring onions then adding a splash of pickled onion vinegar yummy. Have to say Tesco finest mint sauce is lovely. Tastes of fresh mint, not too sweet & looks homemade with plenty of mint in it. An excellent choice to go with a lamb dinner.

