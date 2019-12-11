Tesco Finest British Mint Sauce 180G

Best ready made mint sauce I've tasted.
It is a really good alternative to homemade mint sauce. I dilute a smalll amount with vinegar and sprinkle a little sugar into it. I prefer it to others I have tried.
Tastes fresh
Not many foods nicer than British lamb & homemade mint sauce. My mum taught me the old fashioned way of making mint sauce..chopping the mint with sugar & spring onions then adding a splash of pickled onion vinegar yummy. Have to say Tesco finest mint sauce is lovely. Tastes of fresh mint, not too sweet & looks homemade with plenty of mint in it. An excellent choice to go with a lamb dinner.