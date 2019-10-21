By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli 220G

2.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli 220G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Tenderstem Broccoli
  • No need to trim, eat it whole, in a stir fry, steamed or even grilled. Quick and convenient cooks in 5 minutes
  • Sweet and succulent
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Tenderstemmed Broccoli

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Kenya, Mozambique, Guatemala

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use.

    Check food is cooked thoroughly before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsa typical 100g serving contains
Energy160kJ / 38kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g1.8g
Sugars1.5g1.5g
Fibre2.6g2.6g
Protein4.4g4.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C87mg (109%NRV)87mg (109%NRV)
Folic Acid90.0µg (45%NRV)90.0µg (45%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Cut the plastic tray!

1 stars

Great product, shame about all the plastic packaging. Plastic tray NOT needed. Lose it!

Really poor quality, couldn’t use it the day after

1 stars

Really poor quality, couldn’t use it the day after delivery, it went straight in the bin!

please cut down on the plastic packaging

4 stars

excellent, but please cut down on the plastic packaging

bad produce

1 stars

ordered online and the heads of the Broccoli were all yellow.

Scrummy super veg

5 stars

Love this! I roast it with a little olive oil, milled salt and some chilli flakes. It goes with anything; it comes out with the stems tender and the heads crispy. Great with anything but lovely as a little starter drizzled with a little lemon juice and a dressing of yoghurt, lemon, coriander.... so tasty and sooooo good for you.

