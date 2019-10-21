Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli 220G

Cut the plastic tray!
Great product, shame about all the plastic packaging. Plastic tray NOT needed. Lose it!
Really poor quality, couldn’t use it the day after delivery, it went straight in the bin!
please cut down on the plastic packaging
excellent, but please cut down on the plastic packaging
bad produce
ordered online and the heads of the Broccoli were all yellow.
Scrummy super veg
Love this! I roast it with a little olive oil, milled salt and some chilli flakes. It goes with anything; it comes out with the stems tender and the heads crispy. Great with anything but lovely as a little starter drizzled with a little lemon juice and a dressing of yoghurt, lemon, coriander.... so tasty and sooooo good for you.