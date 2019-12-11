Tesco Vanilla Cupcake Kit 290G

- Energy1253kJ 299kcal15%
- Fat14.1g20%
- Saturates7.9g40%
- Sugars30.6g34%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ / 415kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour cupcake kit consisting of individual sachets of vanilla flavour cake mix, vanilla flavour frosting mix and multi coloured sugar strands. Cupcake cases included.
- WITH BRIGHT SPRINKLES Just add egg, milk & butter
- Pack size: 290g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Multi Coloured Sugar Decorations (Sugar, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agents (White and Yellow Beeswax), Coconut Oil), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Cooking time: 15-18 minutes
Method: Oven
Makes: 6 cupcakes
You will need:
1 medium egg; 60ml (4tbsp) semi-skimmed milk; 80g softened unsalted butter, cupcake or muffin tin.
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.
2. Place the 6 cupcake cases in a cupcake tray.
3. Empty the cupcake mix, egg and milk into a bowl and mix using an electric or hand whisk for 1 minute.
4. Divide the mix equally between the 6 cases and bake in the centre of the oven for 15-18 minutes until golden brown.
5. Remove from the oven, leave to cool in the tray for 5 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack.
6. Whisk the frosting mix and the softened butter together until light and fluffy.
7. Once the cupcakes have cooled, pipe (piping bag not included) or spoon on the frosting and decorate with the sugar strands.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
290g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (72g)
|Energy
|1740kJ / 415kcal
|1253kJ / 299kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|14.1g
|Saturates
|10.9g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|40.2g
|Sugars
|42.5g
|30.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019