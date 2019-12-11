A.1. Steak Sauce 142G

Product Description
- Tomato sauce for meat
- Awesome on steak, chicken, pork and sandwiches
- Kosher
- Pack size: 142g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Tomato Paste, Water), Vinegar, Corn Syrup*, Salt, Raisin Paste, Crushed Orange Puree, Mixed Spices, Dried Garlic Powder, Caramel Colour (E150d), Dried Onions, Potassium Sorbate, Xanthan Gum, Celery Seeds, *Genetically Modified
Allergy Information
- Contains Celery
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeRefrigerate after opening for best quality
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well
Number of uses
Serving Per Pack: Approx. 8, Serving Size: 17g
Importer address
- Innovative Bites Ltd,
- 87, Whitby Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3DR.
Net Contents
142g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per serving (17g)
|Energy kJ
|367.8
|62.5
|Energy Kcal
|88.2
|15.0
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|17.6g
|3.0g
|of which sugars
|11.8g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0
|0.0
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.3g
