A.1. Steak Sauce 142G

£ 3.60
£2.54/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce for meat
  • Awesome on steak, chicken, pork and sandwiches
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 142g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Tomato Paste, Water), Vinegar, Corn Syrup*, Salt, Raisin Paste, Crushed Orange Puree, Mixed Spices, Dried Garlic Powder, Caramel Colour (E150d), Dried Onions, Potassium Sorbate, Xanthan Gum, Celery Seeds, *Genetically Modified

Allergy Information

  • Contains Celery

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeRefrigerate after opening for best quality

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well

Number of uses

Serving Per Pack: Approx. 8, Serving Size: 17g

Importer address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Return to

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.
  • Visit us at kraftfoods.com

Net Contents

142g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper serving (17g)
Energy kJ367.862.5
Energy Kcal88.215.0
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrates 17.6g3.0g
of which sugars 11.8g2.0g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 0.00.0
Salt 1.6g0.3g

