Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda 227G

Product Description
- Visit armhammer.com for more baking soda tips and special offers
- For Scratchless Cleaning
- Scrubs away stains and grease without scratching.
- Sinks, counters, ovens, refrigerators, coffee pots, tile & grout, microwaves, pots & pans, stainless steel, china
- Uses
- Relieves: Heartburn, acid indigestion, sour stomach, upset stomach due to these symptoms
- Each 1/2 teaspoon contains 616mg sodium.
- Drug Facts
- Active ingredient: Sodium Bicarbonate 100%
- Purpose: Antacid
- America's #1 trusted baking soda brand
- Hundreds of uses like: scratchless cleaning
- For a fresher cleaner home
- Pure, safe and natural
- Kosher - Parve
- Pack size: 227g
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Add 1/2 teaspoon to 1/2 glass (4 fl. oz.) of water every 2 hours, or as directed by physician. Dissolve completely in water. Accurately measure 1/2 teaspoon.
- Do not take more than the following amounts in 24 hours:
- Seven 1/2 teaspoons
- Three 1/2 teaspoon if you are over 60 years
- Do not use the maximum dosage for more than 2 weeks.
- Change every 30 days
- Use a new box each month for fresher tasting food
Warnings
- Warnings
- Ask a doctor before use if you have a sodium restricted diet.
- Ask a doctor or pharmacist before use if you are taking a prescription drug. Antacids may interact with certain prescription drugs.
- Do not administer to children under age 5.
- Stomach Warning: To avoid serious injury, do not take until powder is completely dissolved. It is very important not to take this product when overly full from food or drink.
- Consult a doctor if severe stomach pain occurs after taking this product.
- Stop use and ask a doctor if symptoms last more than 2 weeks.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Arm & Hammer,
- Church & Dwight., Co., Inc.,
- 469 N. Harrison Street,
- Princeton,
- New Jersey.
Importer address
- Innovative Bites Ltd,
- 87 Whitby Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3DR.
Distributor address
- Innovative Bites Ltd,
- 87 Whitby Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3DR.
Return to
- Innovative Bites Ltd,
- 87 Whitby Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3DR.
- Email: info@innovativebites.com
Net Contents
227g
Safety information
Warnings Ask a doctor before use if you have a sodium restricted diet. Ask a doctor or pharmacist before use if you are taking a prescription drug. Antacids may interact with certain prescription drugs. Do not administer to children under age 5. Stomach Warning: To avoid serious injury, do not take until powder is completely dissolved. It is very important not to take this product when overly full from food or drink. Consult a doctor if severe stomach pain occurs after taking this product. Stop use and ask a doctor if symptoms last more than 2 weeks.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019