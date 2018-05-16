By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda 227G

Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda 227G
£ 1.50
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • Visit armhammer.com for more baking soda tips and special offers
  • For Scratchless Cleaning
  • Scrubs away stains and grease without scratching.
  • Sinks, counters, ovens, refrigerators, coffee pots, tile & grout, microwaves, pots & pans, stainless steel, china
  • Uses
  • Relieves: Heartburn, acid indigestion, sour stomach, upset stomach due to these symptoms
  • Each 1/2 teaspoon contains 616mg sodium.
  • Drug Facts
  • Active ingredient: Sodium Bicarbonate 100%
  • Purpose: Antacid
  • America's #1 trusted baking soda brand
  • Hundreds of uses like: scratchless cleaning
  • For a fresher cleaner home
  • Pure, safe and natural
  • Kosher - Parve
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Add 1/2 teaspoon to 1/2 glass (4 fl. oz.) of water every 2 hours, or as directed by physician. Dissolve completely in water. Accurately measure 1/2 teaspoon.
  • Do not take more than the following amounts in 24 hours:
  • Seven 1/2 teaspoons
  • Three 1/2 teaspoon if you are over 60 years
  • Do not use the maximum dosage for more than 2 weeks.
  • Change every 30 days
  • Use a new box each month for fresher tasting food

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • Ask a doctor before use if you have a sodium restricted diet.
  • Ask a doctor or pharmacist before use if you are taking a prescription drug. Antacids may interact with certain prescription drugs.
  • Do not administer to children under age 5.
  • Stomach Warning: To avoid serious injury, do not take until powder is completely dissolved. It is very important not to take this product when overly full from food or drink.
  • Consult a doctor if severe stomach pain occurs after taking this product.
  • Stop use and ask a doctor if symptoms last more than 2 weeks.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Arm & Hammer,
  • Church & Dwight., Co., Inc.,
  • 469 N. Harrison Street,
  • Princeton,
  • New Jersey.

Importer address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87 Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87 Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Return to

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87 Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.
  • Email: info@innovativebites.com

Net Contents

227g

Safety information

