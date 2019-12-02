By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Mince 10% Fat 850G

Tesco Pork Mince 10% Fat 850G
£ 3.50
£4.12/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy841kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 161kcal

Product Description

  • Pork mince 10% fat. Typical percentage of fat content under 10%. Typical percentage of Collagen/meat protein ratio under 12%
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Flavoursome cuts, finely ground for extra tenderness
  • Pack size: 850g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from Northern Ireland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution:Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

850g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy673kJ / 161kcal841kJ / 201kcal
Fat9.4g11.8g
Saturates3.6g4.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g23.9g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

