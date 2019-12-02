Tesco Pork Mince 10% Fat 850G

a good buy
a good buy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 161kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Produced in Ireland, using pork from Northern Ireland
6 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled
850g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|673kJ / 161kcal
|841kJ / 201kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.1g
|23.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution:Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019