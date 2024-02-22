Belvoir E/Flower & Rose Presse 750ML

Keep chilled in the fridgeStore in a cool dark place. Once opened please keep in the fridge and use within 3 days. Best before end, see neck.

Alternatively, mix with a white wine for a spritzer or use as a mixer with vodka or gin

Hand-picked flowers Carefully Selected - Simple Ingredients Crafted with Nature With fresh elderflower infusion and extract of rose Non-alcoholic Free from all artificial ingredients, sweeteners and preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

At Belvoir Farm, we've been helping nature do its thing since 1984, caretaking the wild eco-systems of our little corner of Leicestershire to help them flourish.

Our Sparkling Elderflower & Rose is made with hand-picked elderflowers and pure spring water for a delicately floral refreshing taste.

