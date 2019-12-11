By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Belvoir Ginger Beer 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
Belvoir Ginger Beer 750Ml
£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ginger Beer
  • Our good old-fashioned Ginger Beer made with delicious cooked ginger combined with pressed ginger juice gives this drink a lovely, fresh and fiery kick.
  • 100% good
  • Gently bubbling with the spicy taste of root ginger juice
  • The real zingy taste of fresh root ginger
  • Made with gently sparkling spring water
  • Non-alcoholic
  • No preservatives, flavourings or anything artificial
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Fresh Root Ginger Infusion 2%, Pressed Ginger Juice 1%, Ginger Extracts, Lemon Extract, Capsicum Extract

Storage

Please refrigerate after opening and drink within 3 days.Best before end, see neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled over ice as a fiery alternative to alcohol.
  • Also delicious as a mixer with vodka or whisky.

Additives

  • Free From Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
  • Barkestone Lane,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you (good or bad) so do call us on +44 (0)1476 870286
  • Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
  • Barkestone Lane,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.
  • www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ / kcal137 / 32
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 8.1g
of which sugars 7.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

One of the few drinks without sweetener

5 stars

One of the few drinks without sweetener

Usually bought next

Belvoir Raspberry Lemonade 75Cl (L

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Belvoir Elderflower Presse 75Cl (L)

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Belvoir Ginger Cordial 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Belvoir Light Elderflower Presse 750Ml

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here