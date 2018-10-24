By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr Magic Double Action Foamer 500Ml

Dr Magic Double Action Foamer 500Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • Double Action Foamer
  • Rapidly clears blocked & slow running plugholes & pipes
  • Double Action Foamer Twin Liquids combine on contact to clear blockage
  • Removes debri and hair from the whole width of the pipe.
  • Ideal for pipes and septic tanks
  • Regular use will stop blockages from returning.
  • Clears build up
  • Removes blockages
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains <5% Amphoteric Surfactants, <5% Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agent, <5% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • 1. Slowly pour entire contents of bottle down plughole to ensure it fills the pipework.
  • 2. Allow product to stand for 60 minutes before flushing with hot water.
  • Do not use through standing water above plughole

Warnings

  • Dr Magic Double Action Foamer Contains: Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hypochlorite.
  • WARNING: Do not use or mix with any other cleaning products or acidic substances. This product may release dangerous gases (chlorine). Avoid contact with skin and eyes, use suitable protective clothing, gloves and eye and face protection. If contact with eyes does occur, rinse immediately with plenty of water for a minimum of 20 minutes and seek medical advice. If contact with skin occurs, wash immediately with plenty of water for a minimum of 20 minutes and seek medical advice. In the case of an accident or if you start to feel unwell, seek medical advice immediately (presenting the label where possible).
  • KEEP LOCKED UP AND OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • IMPORTANT: Do not squeeze the bottle. Open carefully avoiding splashing. Product may still be present in the plughole if it did not clear so DO NOT use plunger. Avoid contact with gold plated fittings. Do not use in toilets or in sinks with waste disposal units. Avoid breathing fumes. ALWAYS KEEP HANDS, FACE AND CHILDREN AWAY FROM THE SINK AND FOAM WHEN USING THIS PRODUCT.
  • CORROSIVE

Name and address

  • Xpel Marketing Ltd,
  • L20 1AF.

Return to

  • Xpel Marketing Ltd,
  • L20 1AF.
  • Tel: 0151 9222816
  • www.xpelmarketing.com
  • info@xpelmarketing.com

Net Contents

2 x 250ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Impressive!

5 stars

I was really impressed with this item. It cleaned better than some branded products I've used but is a third of the price! I'll definitely be buying this again!

