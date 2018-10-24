Dr Magic Double Action Foamer 500Ml

Impressive!
I was really impressed with this item. It cleaned better than some branded products I've used but is a third of the price! I'll definitely be buying this again!
Contains <5% Amphoteric Surfactants, <5% Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agent, <5% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent
Made in China
2 x 250ml ℮
Dr Magic Double Action Foamer Contains: Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hypochlorite. WARNING: Do not use or mix with any other cleaning products or acidic substances. This product may release dangerous gases (chlorine). Avoid contact with skin and eyes, use suitable protective clothing, gloves and eye and face protection. If contact with eyes does occur, rinse immediately with plenty of water for a minimum of 20 minutes and seek medical advice. If contact with skin occurs, wash immediately with plenty of water for a minimum of 20 minutes and seek medical advice. In the case of an accident or if you start to feel unwell, seek medical advice immediately (presenting the label where possible). KEEP LOCKED UP AND OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. IMPORTANT: Do not squeeze the bottle. Open carefully avoiding splashing. Product may still be present in the plughole if it did not clear so DO NOT use plunger. Avoid contact with gold plated fittings. Do not use in toilets or in sinks with waste disposal units. Avoid breathing fumes. ALWAYS KEEP HANDS, FACE AND CHILDREN AWAY FROM THE SINK AND FOAM WHEN USING THIS PRODUCT. CORROSIVE
