Breville Vbl062 Blend Active Green

Love it
I love it and I am so glad that I bought this was on offer and lovely colour too. Blades are much sharper than my old one. It didn’t take long to turn frozen fruits into smoothies! I also bought the accessories set which are bonus! The whole complete set are small but very useful.
Well designed gadget
Bought to make the occasional smoothie, used a blender for this previously but proved a pain to wash. This one is easy to use, easy to wash and the integrated bottles are a great idea. Not the most powerful blades.... it couldn't cope with purely frozen fruit but mixed with fresh fruit and plenty liquid it did fine.
Excellent, amazing, clever
I bought this two weeks ago I am very happy. Easy to use, amazing blender! What else....
Best ever blender
I now have 2 of these they are brilliant for making the family smoothies couldn't be without them
Perfect little powerhouse
Bought this for my protein shakes - absolutely brilliant especially on frozen fruits. Will be buying a second one to leave at work
Great!
I bought this about a month ago and it is fab. Loves that it comes with two bottles as well:)
Lovely colour and size
Really pleased with this blender. It’s a great size to keep on the size. It’s nice that the cup has a lid so you can just take the smoothie away with you. Well worth the money.
Really Impressed!
Great value for money and so easy to use. Also I like the fact it comes with another bottle so my partner can use it as well.
EASY TO USE
So easy to use and drink straight from the mixing container is a bonus. Good price at Tesco, too.
Great bit of kit
Great to use,all the juice kept in the same jar,simple great design.