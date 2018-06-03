By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Breville Vbl062 Blend Active Green

5(1275)Write a review
Breville Vbl062 Blend Active Green
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Breville Blend Active® VBL062 personal blender in white and green
  • 300W motor with 1 speed
  • 2 0.6L bottles included
  • - 300W motor with one-touch blending action
  • - 2 x 600ml BPA-free blending/sports bottles & lids
  • - Detachable, easy-clean dishwasher safe blades and blending bottle
  • We all know health and wellness starts from within, but sometimes it's difficult to find time to eat and drink the things we should. That's where the Breville Blend Active can help. A quick and easy way to add fresh, nutritious ingredients to your busy lifestyle, it makes delicious smoothies, shakes, protein drinks and more at the touch of a button.
  • Add your ingredients, hit Blend, swap the blade attachment for the leak-proof lid and off you go. Perfect for the gym, at work, at school or for days out: Just blend & go! It's even suitable for crushing ice and blending frozen fruit. The durable, BPA-free bottles are shatter-proof, odour resistant and come with super-seal, leak-proof lids. They'll fit most car and bike cup holders so you can enjoy your drinks on the move. With dishwasher-safe bottles, lids and blade-assembly, cleaning is a breeze too.
  • Includes: 2 x 600ml blending/sports bottles with super-seal leak-proof lids plus a few recipe ideas to get you started.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1275 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

I love it and I am so glad that I bought this was on offer and lovely colour too. Blades are much sharper than my old one. It didn’t take long to turn frozen fruits into smoothies! I also bought the accessories set which are bonus! The whole complete set are small but very useful.

Well designed gadget

5 stars

Bought to make the occasional smoothie, used a blender for this previously but proved a pain to wash. This one is easy to use, easy to wash and the integrated bottles are a great idea. Not the most powerful blades.... it couldn't cope with purely frozen fruit but mixed with fresh fruit and plenty liquid it did fine.

Excellent, amazing, clever

5 stars

I bought this two weeks ago I am very happy. Easy to use, amazing blender! What else....

Best ever blender

5 stars

I now have 2 of these they are brilliant for making the family smoothies couldn't be without them

Perfect little powerhouse

5 stars

Bought this for my protein shakes - absolutely brilliant especially on frozen fruits. Will be buying a second one to leave at work

Great!

5 stars

I bought this about a month ago and it is fab. Loves that it comes with two bottles as well:)

Lovely colour and size

5 stars

Really pleased with this blender. It’s a great size to keep on the size. It’s nice that the cup has a lid so you can just take the smoothie away with you. Well worth the money.

Really Impressed!

5 stars

Great value for money and so easy to use. Also I like the fact it comes with another bottle so my partner can use it as well.

EASY TO USE

5 stars

So easy to use and drink straight from the mixing container is a bonus. Good price at Tesco, too.

Great bit of kit

5 stars

Great to use,all the juice kept in the same jar,simple great design.

1-10 of 1275 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Mango Chunks 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Frozen Pineapple Chunks 450G

£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Tesco Basics Tbbl14 Blender

£ 15.00
£15.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here