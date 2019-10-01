Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Breakfast Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

Chemical taste
Nasty chemical taste. Really don’t like this.
Keep it on Offer !
Really good tastes fresh good value
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal
INGREDIENTS: Clementine Juice (60%), Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Produced in Spain
Shake well before opening and pouring.
approx. 6 Servings
Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled
1 Litres e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml
|Energy
|199kJ / 47kcal
|299kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|9.5g
|14.3g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|25mg (31%NRV)
|38mg (48%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
