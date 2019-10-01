By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Breakfast Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

3(2)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy299kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of pasteurised clementine, orange and grapefruit juices not from concentrate.
  • 100% PURE JUICE. Squeezed from 20 bittersweet fruits selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Clementine Juice (60%), Orange Juice, Grapefruit Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy199kJ / 47kcal299kJ / 70kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.5g15.8g
Sugars9.5g14.3g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.9g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C25mg (31%NRV)38mg (48%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Chemical taste

2 stars

Nasty chemical taste. Really don’t like this.

Keep it on Offer !

4 stars

Really good tastes fresh good value

