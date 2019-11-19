Tesco Morello Flavoured Glace Cherries 200G

Wow, far superior to regular glacé cherries.
I used these for the first I've this year & they are far superior to the regular glacé cherries. However, my understanding from their description & the ingredients list on the pack is that they are actual Morello cherries. Why then do you show them as Morello Flavoured on your title description above? Either way they're delish & now my glacé cherries of choice.
Tasty
Use these in my Christmas cake every year. Very tasty and reasonable value. Would prefer the choice of larger pack.
Glace cherries with flavour!
We love these cherries, which are not just shiny and sweet, as most are, but have a lovely Morello almondy flavour - great to put in cakes, or to eat straight from the pot!
Beautiful so much better than regular Glacé cherry
Beautiful. Makes other Glacé cherries look (& taste) like a waste of time. Added extra beautiful flavour & moisture to everything we've tried. I might get kinda panicky if I run out now because they've saved the day a good few times now (brother turns up with filo pastry we'd never used before then my desperate eyes searching cupboards fall on the cherries & a big smile spreads over my face).