Tesco Morello Flavoured Glace Cherries 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy321kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars16.3g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1283kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Glacé Morello cherries.
  • FOR BAKING & DESSERTS Infused with syrup for intense sweetness, ideal for adding to cakes Our glacé cherries are carefully grown in Italy. Since 1911 the same Italian family have run the business, perfecting their recipes and techniques. After selecting the best of the crop, they infuse the cherries for days on end – in a special syrup that brings intense sweetness and deep flavour to every cherry.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Morello Cherry (54%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Black Cherry Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, replace lid firmly after use.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1283kJ / 302kcal321kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.4g18.6g
Sugars65.1g16.3g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Wow, far superior to regular glacé cherries.

5 stars

I used these for the first I've this year & they are far superior to the regular glacé cherries. However, my understanding from their description & the ingredients list on the pack is that they are actual Morello cherries. Why then do you show them as Morello Flavoured on your title description above? Either way they're delish & now my glacé cherries of choice.

Tasty

5 stars

Use these in my Christmas cake every year. Very tasty and reasonable value. Would prefer the choice of larger pack.

Glace cherries with flavour!

5 stars

We love these cherries, which are not just shiny and sweet, as most are, but have a lovely Morello almondy flavour - great to put in cakes, or to eat straight from the pot!

Beautiful so much better than regular Glacé cherry

5 stars

Beautiful. Makes other Glacé cherries look (& taste) like a waste of time. Added extra beautiful flavour & moisture to everything we've tried. I might get kinda panicky if I run out now because they've saved the day a good few times now (brother turns up with filo pastry we'd never used before then my desperate eyes searching cupboards fall on the cherries & a big smile spreads over my face).

